Hannah Looney comes into Cork team for Munster final clash with Waterford

Hannah Looney of Cork in action against Aislinn Desmond of Kerry during the TG4 Munster Ladies Senior Football Final match between Cork and Kerry at CIT in Bishopstown, Cork. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 14, 2019 - 11:38 AM

Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald has drafted dual star Hannah Looney into his starting line-up for Sunday’s TG4 Munster Ladies Senior Football Championship Final against Waterford at Fraher Field, Dungarvan (6.30pm).

Looney’s return, in place of Clare O’Shea, is the only change in personnel from the recent victory over Kerry, as Cork aim to retain their provincial crown.

Cork have already beaten Waterford in this year’s Munster Championship, by 24 points in the round-robin phase, but the Déise will hope to close the gap on the Lidl NFL Division 1 Champions.

That previous game against Cork was Waterford’s last competitive outing and there are three changes to Ciaran Curran’s starting team.

Kate McGrath, Mairead Wall and Kelly Ann Hogan come into the team in place of Aisling Mullaney, Rebecca Casey and Clare Murphy.

- Sunday’s fixture will be streamed live on the LGFA’s Facebook page with coverage getting underway at 6.15pm at https://www.facebook.com/LadiesGaelicFootball/

