GPA survey reveals players in favour of tiered championship

Thursday, October 25, 2018 - 11:30 AM

The majority of inter-county footballers are now in favour of a tiered All Ireland Championship.

That is the finding of the latest survey by the Gaelic Players Association.

Seamus Hickey, CEO of the GPA

Division four teams unanimously voted to boycott a proposed 'B' championship in 2016.

The GPA say almost 60 per cent of the members now support splitting the tournament.

They also found that there is a growing prevalence of hip and groin injuries, and that three-quarters of inter-county players feel the off-season is too short.

GPAAll-Ireland ChampionshipGAA

