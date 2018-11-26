Home»sport

GPA reportedly angry at 'unacceptable' experimental rules trial

Monday, November 26, 2018 - 06:08 PM
By Stephen Barry

The GPA have reportedly hit out at the "unacceptable" decision to trial Gaelic football rule changes during the National League and are seeking an "urgent" meeting with GAA officials.

They are hoping to have the changes abandoned before the league begins and be trialled solely in pre-season competitions instead, RTÉ Sport reports.

They add that 96% of players were against restricting the handpass to a maximum of three in succession and 63% were opposed to the forward-only sideline kick.

However, 63% were in favour of introducing a sin bin and 54% supported an expanded mark.

The GAA’s Standing Committee on the Playing Rules had said it would consult with players, coaches, referees and officials during the past month, but the GPA are frustrated the players' voices haven't been sufficiently considered.

Under GAA rule, changes to the playing rules of Gaelic Games are only possible in years divisible by five, making 2020 a year that permits changes to the playing rules.


