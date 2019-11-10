News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Good start helps Borris-Ileigh progress despite Glen's second half fightback

Good start helps Borris-Ileigh progress despite Glen's second half fightback
Brendan Maher of Borris-Ileigh in action against Patrick Horgan, right, and Evan Murphy of Glen Rovers. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
By Therese O’Callaghan
Sunday, November 10, 2019 - 03:09 PM

Borris-Ileigh 1-17 - 3-8 Glen Rovers

Borris-Ileigh booked their place in the Munster club senior hurling championship final at Semple Stadium today. Before an attendance of 2,317, the Tipperary champions held off a second half fightback from Glen Rovers.

Borris-Ileigh got off to a flying start with joint captain Conor Kenny hitting three quickfire points in as many minutes and when Jerry Kelly found the target, they were in a good position leading four points to no score.

Glen Rovers, who fielded without the injured Stephen McDonnell, needed a score to settle them, and it came in the form of a brilliant Patrick Horgan goal in the ninth minute, the full forward doubling on a Simon Kennefick pass. Dean Brosnan added a point for the Blackpool side to draw level.

Borris-Ileigh found another gear and two Kevin Maher frees pushed the advantage out to two points at the beginning of the second quarter. The Glen reply was a Dean Brosnan point but it wasn’t long before the Tipperary champions took control again.

Points from play courtesy of Conor Kenny and Jerry Kelly got the scoreboard going again, while Kevin Maher and Brendan Maher both scored from placed balls. A Horgan free right close on the 30-minute mark was the sole Glen response, which left the Cork side trailing 1-3 to 0-10 at the interval.

Tommy Ryan (number 8) and Conor Kenny of Borris-Ileigh celebrate. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Borris-Ileigh restarted with a James JD Devaney goal and they moved 10 points clear by the 40th minute. A Horgan goal from a free ignited the Glen challenge and with five minutes remaining they had closed the gap to three points, 2-8 to 1-14.

Kevin Maher and Conor Kenny put some daylight between the sides but a Mark Dooley goal in stoppage made for a nervous and exciting finish. Kelly’s late, late point ensuring Borris-Ileigh got over the line.

Scorers for Borris-Ileigh: C Kenny (0-6), Kevin Maher (0-5, 0-3 frees), J Kelly (0-4), J JD Devaney (1-0), B Maher (0-2, 0-1 free, 0-1 65).

Scorers for Glen Rovers: P Horgan (2-4, 1-3 frees, 0-1 65), M Dooley (1-0), D Brosnan (0-2), G Kennefick and D Dooling (0-1 each).

Borris-Ileigh: J McCormack; S Burke, P Stapleton, L Ryan; S McCormack (Joint-Capt), B Maher, R McCormack; T Ryan, D McCormack; C Kenny (Joint-Capt), Kieran Maher, J Kelly; Kevin Maher, N Kenny, J JD Devaney.

Subs: J Hogan for T Ryan (55), C Cowan for N Kenny (60), J Harkin for P Stapleton (62).

Glen Rovers: C Hickey; A Lynch, D Dooling, C Healy; D Noonan, B Moylan (Capt), R Downey; D Cronin, A O’Donovan; D Brosnan, D Cunningham, S Kennefick; C Dorris, P Horgan, L Coughlan.

Subs: M Dooley for S Kennefick, G Kennefick for C Dorris (both 36), E Murphy for L Coughlan (48), D Busteed for D Cunningham (53).

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).

