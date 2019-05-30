Good coaches choose right words when things go wrong

When a player is in the heat of the moment in a championship match, their intention is to do the best job possible at that moment and every other moment throughout the game. Within the senior inter-county scene, it is impossible to imagine any other scenario.

Yet, when we watch a game, we tend to struggle to accept this concept. Because the perfect game rarely, if ever, exists, players’ thoughts will wander and they can become distracted from the action, if only briefly. For some, those fleeting moments have catastrophic consequences, for others, they pass by without anyone noticing.

The conduct and behaviour of a coach on the sideline can significantly affect how a player moves on from an error. It may be an error in judgement, for example, choosing to hold onto possession in a one-v-one situation, rather than offloading to create a two-v-one. It could be a skill error, for example, missing a shot on goal from what would appear to be an easy angle.

The list of errors possible in a 70-minute match are endless, but it still does not get away from the fact that the player, at that time, had their best intention in mind, before things went awry. All too often, we forget our pre-decision intention and allow the post-action outcome to dictate how we feel.

A momentary reaction, if unchecked, can quickly develop into a spiral of unhelpful thinking. Coaches seem to forget that berating a player after the fact does little to change what happened. In addition, coaches will justify the tongue-lashing because of their belief that it will prevent it from happening again.

READ MORE Luca Connell forced out of Ireland squad through injury

Unfortunately, the evidence does not stack up to support that theory. If we accept that every player has their best intention in mind and that sabotage is never an option, then the innate self-reflective and self-evaluative process within a top-flight athlete will serve as a far more potent path to recovery than a bollocking from the wings.

The first person to know that things have not gone according to plan is the player themselves, followed quickly by the person they were passing to, followed by the thousands of fans in line with the errant pass, then finally the coach on the sideline. At this stage, the player is already amid a cloud of regret and disappointment, as they quickly assess the damage done to determine what can be salvaged before things get any worse.

Instead, all too often, they hear a string of blasphemous profanities from off the field and sometimes even on the field from their own teammates, who are quick to stick their oar in, as if they would never do such a thing themselves.

There is no doubting that sport, especially at the elite level, can be an emotional experience. But such emotions can get in the way of clear thinking and a process of resetting from one play to the next.

It is only fair to assume that when a coach erupts into a rage of screaming, shouting and rabid gesticulating that they mean well. However, the message can often be diluted and in some cases completely lost amid the incomprehensible diatribe from their frothing mouth.

If there is an innate willingness to do well within players, then it is important to not clutter the space where they may figure out what went wrong, from their perspective, not from someone who was 40 metres from the action. Giving players time and space often enough to trigger this process of problem-solving will prove to be a healthy investment in the long run.

READ MORE Ronan McCarthy hands out three Cork debuts for Limerick clash

Obviously, this time and space needs to be granted in training sessions, where the players get used to the idea of trying things out, measuring whether it worked or not, and coming up with informed alternatives when a similar situation arises again, in the next play or 20 plays later. However, if this is not how you train, it will not be how you play.

How players play on game day is a direct reflection of how they train, painful as this may be for a coach to accept. A lot of the frustration we see from coaches during a match is born out of the realisation that the team are not able to cope with what is happening in front of them.

Some of that frustration is because a coach will often think that they covered such situations in training, and will question why they are not working now when it matters. The answer may lie in the possibility that the situations in training did not matter enough.

Ideally, coaches would see in-game inadequacy as an opportunity to grow through adversity, to stand back, and assess the situation through a more balanced lens and make reasoned decisions about how to influence a change in the here and now. They will not benefit from the over-the-top, rash assessments made by some pundits who reduce everything that one team or another does to the gutter. The sensationalistic overkill of degrading a team’s efforts to some pop psychology bumper sticker has no place in a coach’s mindset.

The best thing a coach can do is to remain composed, learn from the situation and come back better on the next outing, forcing the suits in the studio to eat humble pie.

For the coaches who struggle to contain their reactions, pre-loading some stock phrases can go a long way to buying them time to settle the gremlins in their head. That additional time could be just enough to afford the players time to self-correct calmly amid the chaos.

Like the players who don’t intend to mess up, coaches also mean no harm by their rash outbursts that force the players, almost instinctively, to tune out the white noise. There are phrases that can certainly guide a coach through the red mist when the best-laid plans appear to be going south. If the urge to speak during a game is too strong to resist, then consider some of the following: “next ball”, “right idea, unlucky”, “great effort”, “we go again”, “you’ll get another chance”.

Each of them and a multitude of others can set players free to continue to express themselves and try things to unlock the opposition. A player will benefit more from knowing that their coach has their back when they are out there doing their best for the team, even in those moments when things are not going to plan.

All too often a poor start from a player is compounded by the additional pressure a well-meaning coach puts on them when their sideline contribution is not focused on adding value, but more on highlighting errors. There is a lot to be said for the old adage: If you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything at all.

That is not to suggest that we cannot be firm, honest or forthright with players, but if our first reaction is just that, a reaction, then we have little space to come back from a rush of blood to the head. If we think before we speak, we might not have anything to say at all, and more often than not, the players will play better for it.