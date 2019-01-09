Goals aplenty as Midleton advance to Harty Cup semi-final

Midleton CBS 7-15 - 0-19 Our Lady’s Templemore

Goals were the order of the day for Midleton CBS at Bansha today as they crushed Our Lady’s Templemore to reach the last four of the Dr Harty Cup.

Midleton’s Sam Quirke under pressure from Templemore’s Conor McGrath during the U19 Harty cup Q/F match in Bansha. Pic: John D Kelly

Their ability to raise green flags at vital stages over the hour was the main contributory factor in this splendid victory, one that sent out a clear message to the rest of the sides remaining in contention.

Some of the goals were sublimely executed by a number of individuals and they tore the heart out of the Tipperary team’s challenge.

Jason Hankard and Kian Farmer secured a brace each with Gary Carroll, Joe Stack and Ryan McCarthy also getting in on the act.

They had three of them on the board by the interval, Farmer, Carroll and Hankard all finding the net in that period.

For good measure, they tacked on seven points as well and went to the dressing room in control of matters with a five-point advantage, 3-7 to 0-11.

Our Lady’s Templemore led early on in the proceedings with points from the hugely impressive Gearoid O’Connor and James Devanney but once Midleton CBS found their rhythm they took over in emphatic fashion.

Conor Ryan got on the board for Templemore but the task was immense now.

And it got a lot better for Midleton CBS when they came back out for the second-half and inside the opening six minutes they had doubled their goals tally, courtesy of the very effective Hankard, Farmer and Ryan McCarthy.

The game was now a damage limitation exercise for the Templemore school but Midleton CBS hammered in a seventh goal on the 45-minute mark from Joe Stack.

Midleton’s Ciaran Joyce under pressure from Templemore’s Kenny Ryan during the U19 Harty Cup Q\F match in Bansha. Pic: John D Kelly

O’Connor, Devanney and Fintan Purcell replied with points for Templemore but the game had been long sorted before then.

Cathal Hickey added a few points for Midleton CBS as they emptied their bench and the last whistle could not come quickly enough for their opponents

They gave it their best shot but Midleton CBS were right on top of their game here.

Midleton CBS scorers: C Farmer 2-2, J Hankard 2-1, R McCarthy 1-2 (0-1f, 0-1 65), G Carroll 1-1, J Stack 1-1, R O’Regan 0-4 (0-3f), C Hickey 0-2 (0-1f), D Healy 0-1, S Walsh 0-1f.

Our Lady’s Templemore: G O’Connor 0-14 (0-7f, 0-165), J Devanney 0-2, C Ryan 0-2, F Purcell 0-1.

MIDLETON CBS: J McGann, (Kiltha Og), C O’Brien (Midleton), D Hogan (Killeagh), D Healy (Kiltha Og), R Landers (Killeagh), C Joyce (Kiltha Og), D Moran (Kiltha Og), R McCarthy (Killeagh), S Quirke (Midleton), G Carroll (Midleton), C Hickey (Lisgoold), R O’Regan (Midleton), K Farmer (Midleton), J Stack (Kiltha Og), J Hankard (Fr O’Neill’s).

Subs: P Hassett (Fr O’Neill’s) for Quirke, A Nganoe (Midleton) for Stack, P Leahy (Killeagh for O’Regan, J Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s) for McCarthy, S Walsh (Carrigtwohill) for Hickey. All second-half.

OUR LADY’S TEMPLEMORE: C McCormack (Loughmore-Castleiney), S Hayes (Moyne-Templetuohy), F Purcell (Drom-Inch, H Gogarty (Thurles), D Lawlor (Moyne -Templetuohy), L Roche (JK Brackens), S Lowe (Moyne-Templetuohy), J Campion (Drom-Inch), C Ryan (Loughmore), K Ryan (Toomevara), G O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy), E Ryan (Borrisleigh), J Devanney (Borrisleigh), T Cahill (Drom-Inch), C McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney).

Subs: J Corcoran for Lowe.

Referee: M Sexton (Limerick).