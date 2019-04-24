NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Goalkeeper Shane Murphy no longer part of Kerry panel

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 05:22 PM

Goalkeeper Shane Murphy is no longer part of the Kerry senior football panel, it has emerged.

Although named in manager Peter Keane’s extended panel at the beginning of this year, Murphy did not feature for Kerry during the league owing to Dr Crokes’ run to the All-Ireland club SFC final on St Patrick’s Day.

With Murphy out of the Kingdom set-up, the battle for the number one shirt ahead of championship will be contested by Brian Kelly and Shane Ryan, the latter having been given the nod for seven of Kerry’s league games, including the final defeat to Mayo.

Murphy made his championship debut when captaining Kerry for last year’s Munster SFC semi-final. He remained between the sticks for the subsequent provincial final win over Cork and All-Ireland quarter-final round-robin defeat to Galway. Then manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice relegated Murphy to the bench following the Super 8 reverse at the hands of the Tribesmen.

Elsewhere in the Kerry camp, half-back Gavin White will be sidelined for six to eight weeks after dislocating his elbow while on club duty over the weekend. Kerry begin their Munster campaign on June 1 so White will struggle to make that fixture.

