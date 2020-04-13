Glynn recovers from Covid-19 but Galway career may be over

All-Ireland winning Galway hurler Johnny Glynn has revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus but has fully recovered without any serious difficulties.

Speaking during a wide-ranging interview on The Long Hall Podcast, Glynn also revealed that his days as a Galway hurler may be over and outlined why New York should be part of a Tier 2 Championship structure.

Glynn caught the virus in New York City where he has been based for the last number of years, working as a project manager with Topline Drywall.

The city has been described as the epicenter of the world’s COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly 5,800 related deaths and 98,715 positive cases reported, according to the latest official figures released Saturday.

Glynn said he didn’t have experience some of the common symptoms associated with the virus like loss of taste, loss of smell, fever or high temperature. Instead he endured one very bad night with body pains, vomiting and diarrhea.

“There was one night I woke up at two in the morning and it felt like someone was after getting a sledge and hitting me in the middle of the back,” he said.

“That was the main symptom I had. I went to go to the toilet and I could barely walk to the toilet. I was fucked.

“It lasted for maybe a half an hour and I was sound again back to bed, slept away,” he added.

Glynn said that he initially brushed the experience off as a bad case of flu but after learning he had been in contact with a person who had tested positive for Covid-19, he decided to go to a local drive-thru testing facility to get checked out.

His fiancée, Serena, was also struck down with the illness but they both overcame the virus after self-quarantining for two weeks, Glynn said.

Glynn said that there is a risk that people who experience mild symptoms might feel relaxed about adhering to social distancing or self-isolation rules and may end up spreading the virus.

“You’re hearing the horror stories where it’s hitting people really bad so that’s the danger,” he said.

“The danger of me thinking I was sound and going off down to the local shop and giving it to someone.

“A girl my age just down the road had trouble breathing, developed pneumonia and she’s gone into hospital,” he said.

The Ardrahan club man, who is a selector with New York’s senior footballers, was not in contact with any members of the panel when he was carrying the disease, he said.

A week earlier, Glynn was diagnosed with strep throat and as part of a doctor’s visit he was also checked for coronavirus but that test came back negative.

The Exiles’ training sessions had already been shuttered for a week at that stage, he said.

The towering forward, who has been jet-setting across the Atlantic Ocean for the past three years to line out for Galway, poured cold water on the chances of that happening in the foreseeable future because he is in the process of applying for a Green Card.

“To be honest we were kind of letting that ship sale because between visas… leaving the country and getting back in it would be a bit of a hassle so I was kind of happy enough to say ‘do ya know, that chapter is done.”

However, Glynn stressed we are living in unusual times and he wouldn’t rule anything completely out.

“But sure look it you’d never know what’s going to happen down the line.

“Sure if things were to be like this for six to eight, to nine months, there might not even be a championship at home,” he said.

Glynn also said he was holding out hope that New York will be permitted to play in the new Tier 2 championship this year.

A decision has yet to be made on the Exiles’’ request but Glynn, who has been a staunch advocate in favour of the resolution, said that he hoped that the election of New York’s Larry McCarthy as next GAA president may help the county’s chances.

Glynn said that an extra game for New York would bring the county on in leaps and bounds and cannot see why anyone would not be in favour of such a move.

Pointing to the Exiles’’ one-point defeat to Roscommon in 2016 — where he lined out for New York — Glynn said the team would have won the match if they had a played a competitive game beforehand.

“The problem was, we didn’t know how to win, we didn’t know how to finish out a game and that was it,” he said.

“That was solely it, because we were all over them, and then they got the point [and] won the match by a point.

“But if we knew, if we had any bit of experience at all we’d a won that game, no doubt, 100 percent.,” he said.

