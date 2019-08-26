Glenville dig deep to shake off Mitchelstown

Glenville 1-14 - 0-12 Mitchelstown

Glenville held out for a merited Cork IFC second round victory at Ballyhooley yesterday.

A boost for the east Cork side who were up against last year’s semi-finalists and the 2017 runners-up. Mitchelstown were minus a couple of their regulars and their cause wasn’t helped when Cork U20 All-Ireland medallist Cathal O’Mahony received a black card 10 minutes from time.

The sides were deadlocked at the interval, 0-8 apiece. Mitchelstown enjoyed the better start moving four points to one up, but William Connolly drew Glenville level, six points each. They were tied twice more, Michael Walsh restoring parity for Mitchelstown before half-time.

Dylan McCarthy’s priceless goal from out near the end line edged Glenville ahead four minutes after the restart. Chances were missed at both ends.

However, Mitchelstown will rue their big number of wides.

Glenville, who meet last season’s junior winners Dromtarriffe next Saturday, had to defend heroically in the closing stages, including a late save from goalkeeper David Quirke.

They finished with 14 men, Adam Murphy getting a second yellow near the end. Mitchelstown’s James Sheehan was issued a black card near full time as well.

Scorers for Glenville: D McCarthy (1-0), J Cooke (0-1 free) and J Gowen (0-2 frees) (0-3 each), S Field, A Murphy and W Connolly (0-2 each), S Desmond and K O’Neill (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mitchelstown: D Dineen, S Cahill, S Beston, M Walsh (0-1 free), J Cott and J Sheehan (0-2 each).

GLENVILLE: D Quirke; M Murphy, M Kennedy, S O’Reilly; N Cahill, E Delahunty, C Healy; K O’Neill (Capt), S Field; W Connolly, Dylan McCarthy, Diarmuid McCarthy; J Cooke, A Murphy, D O’Donovan.

Subs: D O’Farrell for C Healy (25), J Gowen for M Murphy (half-time), D Dennehy for J Cooke (40), S Desmond for N Cahill (53).

MITCHELSTOWN: L Hanna; G Carroll, F Herlihy, B Coffey; O Burke, D Dineen, P Molloy; S Cahill, S Beston (Capt); S O’Sullivan, M Walsh, J Cott; J Sheehan, C O’Mahony, S Fox.

Subs: K Roche for S Fox (25), L Finn for O Burke (40), S Coleman for C O’Mahony (BC 49), P O’Gorman for J Sheehan (BC 60).

Referee: Robert Whelan (Aghada).