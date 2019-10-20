Glen selector Ted Owens: 'The two goals were the killer, obviously'

Any time you lose there are a regrets, and there will be plenty of them for Glen Rovers to chew on over the winter.

The Glen were never out of touch but more than anything else, Glen selector Ted Owens will be rueing the two goals they conceded.

“We were very much in, played good hurling but I suppose the two goals were the killer, obviously.





“One being from a free twenty-five metre free or maybe it was twenty metres. And then of course, an intercepted puck-out; that’s gifting them two goals. Heading into half-time, well four minutes into injury-time we were only two points down and they got four points then.

“So it was always a mountain to climb. We brought it back then to three points, but we never really managed to bring it back below that. But credit where credit is due, they’re a team of good hurlers, strong all over the field.

“We’ve a lot of young lads playing and I couldn’t fault them for effort and we were just a bit unlucky then at times. That’s the way it goes.”

That Imokilly burst before half-time had the Glen reeling but they managed to compose themselves during the break and were left puzzled over a disputed effort for a point from Conor Dorris that came at a crucial time.

“It would have been every easy to lie down at half-time when you’re two goals down. You’re seeing if you can get off to a good start in the second half, and we did get off to a good start.

Then we thought we’d brought it down to two points, play had carried on with the puckout but I think the linesman brought the ref’s attention to it.

“Now if it was wide it was wide but I don’t know, it seemed a strange decision that two umpires would give it, but hey, we’re not complaining about that.

“At the end of the day, they were a stronger team and they’ve a lot of experience throughout the field, they’re a good team but we were very, very proud of the effort that our fellas put in.”