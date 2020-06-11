News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Geraldine O’Flynn: There was an air of confidence running through the team. We were all thinking, ‘We can do this’

Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 06:30 AM

Making a point: Geraldine O’Flynn shoots past Dublin’s Leah Caffrey, left, and captain Sinéad Goldrick to score what proved to be the winning point for Cork in the 2014 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC final in Croke Park. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

BOOT ROOM: Geraldine O’Flynn (Cork), Adidas Predator Incurza, 2014 All-Ireland SFC final winning point v Dublin

I would have been an Adidas Copa Mondial person for many years but for the latter part of my career I wore Predator simply because they were more comfortable. Maybe that was a sign of age but they suited me. 

The Mondial was worn by a lot of the camp. They were a reliable boot. You knew you’d get the season out of them and they would suit different types of ground so you didn’t have to keep changing to suit the surface.

When it came to Croke Park, you didn’t want to be changing boot just for that one game. 

With the Predator, I liked the way the laces were at the side so that when you were hooking your foot for a shot you had a clear run so to speak. I still wear the boots when I take my PE sessions in school.

That’s the only action they get now and they’re a bit rusty but they still do the job. 

I wouldn’t be sentimental about boots, I’d wear them until I see holes appearing in them, but I have held onto this pair. Maybe it is nostalgia, I don’t know, but I don’t think back to the score when I put them on.

But maybe there is something about holding onto the last pair. I never even thought of giving them away. I wouldn’t give them away too easy but if I was approached for a good cause I would have to think about it. 

I suppose you could say the point was a case of practice makes perfect. I had missed a couple of shots beforehand but we had received such an impact from the bench and momentum was with us so much that there was an air of confidence running through the team. We were all thinking, “We can do this.” 

I would have always worn boots half a size too big for me because I liked to wear two socks. Don’t ask me why. I wore Puma Kings for a while too before moving on to the Mondials.

As I said, they were popular in our group and Valerie (Mulcahy) would have been very particular about her boots. They were always spotless. I think she had her name on them too. She took extremely good care of them and she wouldn’t mind me saying that either! 

Your forwards, your top scorers, would definitely take pride in them and a little bit more effort into looking after them whereas yours backs and midfielders might just look at them as the things where your feet make contact with the ball. 

The kids in school these days have such a variety of choices now but it seems as if the plainer, more classic style is popular again. For a while there, there were the whites and the luminous boots but they’ve gone back to black. 

You can design your boot down to the smallest detail now and there’s a great choice. Whether there’s even a dedicated section for ladies now, I’m not even sure — the boot is the boot for everyone.

When I was playing, I would never have had difficulty picking up the type of boots I wanted but it is a lot more accessible now because of the choices available online.

In conversation with John Fogarty

