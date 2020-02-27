Geraghty can’t see where next Meath medal coming from

A recent meeting with a former Meath stalwart brought home to Graham Geraghty what he lost when several of his football medals were stolen from his home last November.

“I was over visiting Ollie Geraghty, no relation, though he played for the same club, Senchalstown, and he had his 67 jersey with Meath, and all his medals underneath.

"And it’s only when you see it, it’s something he shows his grandkids and something to show people in the house.

"So it’s not about now, but 10 or 20 years if I’m still around it’s something to look back on.”

Royals legend Geraghty had six of his Leinster medals stolen in the burglary though at least his two All-Ireland medals survived.

“I still have my All-Ireland medals, they weren’t in the house at the time, it was only minor, under-21 and the senior Leinster, three of those.

“They were hard won! It would be nice to have them. The medals are not worth a whole lot. If they got €100 out of it… It’s only when they’re gone that you’d miss them.”

There is a possibility Geraghty could have replacements freshly minted, though a former teammate has also offered a helping hand.

“Colm Boyle told me he’d give me one or two of his if I didn’t find them.”

Speaking at the renewal of Allianz Ireland GAA sponsorship, Geraghty fears his county won’t be adding to its haul of medals any time soon.

The seniors languish at the foot of Division 1, and the U20s were crushed by Dublin in last weekend’s Leinster semi-final.

“There’s no point sugar-coating it, we’re struggling in Division 1, being competitive but not being able to get across the line, which is worrying.

“Over the last few years we haven’t developed teams that can win All-Irelands. The last one that we won was when we were playing, in 1993, under-21 at that stage.

"We’ve won a few minors but it’s a long time since we’ve won anything underage.

“I’m not saying it’s worrying times, but looking at the club scene it’s hard to tell where the players are coming from.”

Last year Meath co-captain Bryan Menton expressed dismay when his local Credit Union in Ashbourne described the five-in-a-row winning Dublin side as ‘our team’ on social media.

Geraghty, too, rues the affinity many Meath residents have with their bitter rivals.

“The one thing that probably would upset me more is where you have young kids living in Meath that are playing club football in Meath and opting to play for Dublin or where they’re from originally.”

