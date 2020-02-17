Ger Cunningham wants die-hard Cork fans rewarded with free entry to Limerick game

Cork hurling coach Ger Cunningham has recommended free entry to Sunday's league clash at home to Limerick for the small band of Cork die-hards who followed the team to Mullingar last weekend.

Cork selector Ger Cunningham arrives at TEG Cusack Park. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Storm Dennis contributed to an exceptionally small crowd filing through the turnstiles at TEG Cusack Park on Sunday, but dotted among the couple of hundred people huddled together in the main stand were followers of the red and white.

Cunningham was effusive in his praise of the Cork supporters who braved the elements to make the six-hour round-trip to Mullingar and would like to see them rewarded with free entry to Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Sunday.

"There were a few Cork supporters in Mullingar, which was great to see. It is a long way to go," Cunningham remarked on the Irish Examiner GAA podcast.

The County Board should give them a free pass for Sunday's game against Limerick because, in fairness, for them to go all the way up there and it was totally unpleasant. A free pass would be just something to register the fact that they were there.

"It was great to see them there. And we needed it. The game got tight there in the second half. Westmeath got it back to two, and we got a lucky goal."

The Cork County Board recently announced measures to cut back on free passes in a bid to tackle their mounting debt. The once free County Board pass, which entitles club delegates in the county to free entry to all Cork club games, now comes at a cost of €50.