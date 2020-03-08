News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gearoid Hegarty: 'The final whistle came at a good time'

By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Sunday, March 08, 2020 - 03:56 PM

Limerick’s Gearoid Hegarty finished Saturday night’s NHL game against Waterford with 1-5 to his name, a man of the match performance.

Gearoid Hegarty celebrates after scoring Limerick's goal last night. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Afterwards, the St Patrick’s clubman was playing down his role in the four-point win for Limerick, stressing that the aim of the evening was a win.

Yeah, it was a good evening’s work. The objective tonight was to win the game, top the group, and get into the league semi-final with a bye week next week, so job done.

“It was a massive battle there, especially around the middle third. We know how good Waterford are. They had a tough year last year and the year before but they didn't become a bad team overnight.

“We knew they were going to bring a massive challenge to us tonight, especially with intensity and tackling we just about got over the line in the end and they came back at us strongly.

“The final whistle came at a good time, I’d say.”

Hegarty’s first-half goal was crucial to Limerick’s win - the wing-forward credited his teammates with creating the opportunity for him.

“I was struggling to get on the ball before that and there was a long ball hit in on top of Daithi Dempsey. I know he’s decent in the air so I said I’d make a run off him.

"Sometimes they come off and sometimes they don’t and I was lucky enough this evening it came off. It was a good finish in the end.”

International Women's Day Special: Where is the media with women's sport?

TOPIC: GAA

