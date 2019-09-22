Geaneys lead the charge as Dingle ease past Austin Stacks

By Kerry O’Shea

Dingle 0-12 - 0-6 Austin Stacks

A Dingle side, backboned by county stars Tom O’Sullivan and Paul Geaney, comprehensively defeated Austin Stacks in a disappointing Garvey’s Kerry SFC first-round tie at Dingle’s Pairc an Aghasaigh on Saturday.

The hosts dominated proceedings from the off and laid the foundation for victory in the first half.

Scores were hard to come by as defences dominated proceedings but Dingle used the elements well in the first half to open a 0-6 to 0-2 lead. Dingle also missed two goal-scoring opportunities in that spell — the best of which fell to O’Sullivan, who saw his shot cannon off the crossbar.

Barry O’Sullivan, Paul Geaney (3), Conor Geaney, and Tom O’Sullivan were on target for Sean Geaney’s side in the first half while Sean Quilter (free) and Fiachna Mangan scoring for Stacks.

Wind advantage did little to help the visitors on the restart as Dingle quickly stretched their advantage with two Niall Geaney points before Sean Quilter replied for Stacks with a free. In the 37th minute Kieran Donaghy, who had a quiet first half, bore down on goal and found Dylan Casey in support but he blazed over the bar when a goal looked on.

Dingle regrouped and points from Paul Devane, Cathal Bambury, Mickey Geaney, and Conor Geaney saw the home side get their championship campaign off to the best start possible.

Stacks finished with a brace of points from young Sean Quilter but Wayne Quillinan will know that a major improvement is needed from his charges if they are to have any say in the destination of the Bishop Moynihan Cup.

Scorers for Dingle: P Geaney (0-3, 0-2f), N Geaney and C Geaney (0-2 each); T O’Sullivan, M Geaney , B O’Sullivan, P Devane and C Bambury (0-1 each).

Scorers for Austin Stacks: S Quilter (0-3, 0-2f); D Casey, F Mangan and D O’Brien (0-1f) (0-1 each).

DINGLE:

D Uosis; M Boyle, Tom Leo O’Sullivan, P O’Connor; A O’Conchuir, T O’Sullivan, B Kelliher; L O’Connor, B O’Sullivan ; G Durrant, M Geaney, M Flaherty ; C Geaney, P Geaney , N Geaney.

Subs: P Devane for L O’Connor; B O’Connell for P O’Connell; C Bambury for B Kelliher, M Slattery for C Bambury; B O’Connor for N Geaney; T Mac an tSighigh for C Geaney.

AUSTIN STACKS:

R Murphy; C Griffin, B Shanahan, D Casey ; J O’Shea, C Jordan, R Shanahan; W Guthrie, J O’Connor; F Mangan , M O’Donnell, S O’Callaghan; S Quilter, K Donaghy, D O’Brien.

Subs: J Morgan for C Griffin; M O’Gara for J O’Shea, C O’Reilly for F Mangan; S Carroll for M O’Donnell.

Referee: Padraig O’Sullivan (Firies).