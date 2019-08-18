News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gavin's Dubs tune up for Kingdom in west Clare

Photo credit: @FinbarKeating
By Colm O'Connor
Sunday, August 18, 2019 - 07:27 PM

Dublin’s five-in-row chasing footballers ramped up their preparations for next month’s All-Ireland final with a weekend training camp in West Clare.

Jim Gavin’s squad undertook a training session in Cooraclare on Saturday as they count down to a meeting with Kerry on September 1 at Croke Park.

The Dublin manager has strong links with the area - his father, Jimmy, is a native of Cree (a village in Cooraclare parish) while his mother Anne is originally from Moy, Lahinch.

Indeed Gavin Snr won two Clare football championships with Cooraclare in 1956 and 1964.

The All-Ireland champions have previously had weekends in the Banner county, availing of local club pitches for sessions to escape prying eyes ahead of Championship outings.

Gavin and members of his management team, including Jason Sherlock and Declan D'Arcy, posed with locals for pictures in Walsh’s pub in Cree during their visit.

Five things for the week ahead

Sounds of the City: The musical output of individual UK cities

Damien Enright: Great writers took inspiration from walking

Richard Collins: Live fast and die young or last up to 500 years

