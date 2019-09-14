News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gavin keeps faith with Cooper as Dublin name same XV for replay

By Joel Slattery
Saturday, September 14, 2019 - 02:11 PM

Jonny Cooper has kept his place in the Dublin side as Jim Gavin has named the same starting team that drew with Kerry for this evening's replay.

Cooper, who was sent off in the first half of the clash 13 days ago, will be looking to make amends as his side look for a historic five All-Ireland titles in a row.

However, Gavin hasn't yet revealed his bench with speculation earlier in the week that Bernard Brogan would be included after his omission for the draw.

Meanwhile, Kerry boss Peter Keane also named the same 15 also when he released his team to the press last night.

Throw in at Croke Park is 6pm.

