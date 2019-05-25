Gavin hints at challenge to Mannion's red card

Dublin manager Jim Gavin has hinted Paul Mannion’s red card this evening will be challenged.

Mannion was dismissed in the 25th minute of the 26-point Leinster SFC quarter-final win over Louth for an incident involving Conal McKeever.

“My first thoughts on seeing it live, I thought he tackled, the ball popped up,” said Gavin.

“(It) certainly didn’t, from my perspective, warrant a red card. Possibly a yellow.

“The Louth player got up afterwards and played on, unlike Paddy Andrews where he didn’t and broke a jaw. I think they were completely different tackles.

“Paul got the ball first, probably braced himself. Again, I was looking directly across at it. We’ll see it slowed down into various frames and make assessments then but my initial reaction is it’s a harsh call. Thankfully, it didn’t upset the rhythm of the game for us.

“Paul’s a strong guy, he’s 6ft2in, he’s a big man. The Louth player kind of crouched a little bit which probably didn’t help him. In fairness to the Louth guy, he got up and played on. My initial reaction is it was certainly not a red card.

“It’s probably unfair for me to give that full assessment (contesting the proposed ban) until I actually see it played back, but we’ll have to have a really close look at it. I can’t remember the last time Paul would have got a red card.”