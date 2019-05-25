NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gavin hints at challenge to Mannion's red card

Dublin assistant manager Jason Sherlock with manager Jim Gavin. Pic: ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Saturday, May 25, 2019 - 09:34 PM

Dublin manager Jim Gavin has hinted Paul Mannion’s red card this evening will be challenged.

Mannion was dismissed in the 25th minute of the 26-point Leinster SFC quarter-final win over Louth for an incident involving Conal McKeever.

“My first thoughts on seeing it live, I thought he tackled, the ball popped up,” said Gavin.

“(It) certainly didn’t, from my perspective, warrant a red card. Possibly a yellow.

“The Louth player got up afterwards and played on, unlike Paddy Andrews where he didn’t and broke a jaw. I think they were completely different tackles.

“Paul got the ball first, probably braced himself. Again, I was looking directly across at it. We’ll see it slowed down into various frames and make assessments then but my initial reaction is it’s a harsh call. Thankfully, it didn’t upset the rhythm of the game for us.

“Paul’s a strong guy, he’s 6ft2in, he’s a big man. The Louth player kind of crouched a little bit which probably didn’t help him. In fairness to the Louth guy, he got up and played on. My initial reaction is it was certainly not a red card.

“It’s probably unfair for me to give that full assessment (contesting the proposed ban) until I actually see it played back, but we’ll have to have a really close look at it. I can’t remember the last time Paul would have got a red card.”

