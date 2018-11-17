Home»sport

Galway's Jack Canning to join Australian rugby club

Saturday, November 17, 2018 - 05:43 PM
By Stephen Barry

Top Galway hurling prospect Jack Canning is heading off to Australia to pursue a rugby career.

Canning, a nephew of 2017 hurler of the year Joe, scored 2-2 and won the man-of-the-match award as Galway won the 2017 Minor All-Ireland. Canning scored 4-9 in that three-game campaign, 3-9 from play, and added a Leinster U21 title this summer.

The 19-year-old told Pundit Arena he will move to Sydney in January to join the Northern Suburbs Rugby Club, spending at least nine months in Australia.

He previously played Leinster Senior Cup rugby with Cistercian College, Roscrea.

“You only have two years at minor so it was nice to have that but you can have 10 or 12 years at senior if you want and if you’re good enough. That’s why I wanted to try the rugby now for a year to see how it goes,” he said.

“I’m not doing it just for the rugby, I wanted a new look at life. I want to go out and explore new things and meet new people.

“Hurling will always be there but I said, ‘why not? I’ll give it a go’. I want to travel a bit, a new adventure.”


Related Articles

Ciarán Kilkenny the face of a billboard campaign in India

Cathriona McConnell: 'Amelia was only born and they were onto me to get back out!'

McCarron in inspirational form as Emmet Óg defeat Dunedin Connollys

Munster Club Final ‘the ultimate test of character’, says Na Piarsaigh's Paul Beary

More in this Section

Eddie Jones urges England players to learn from narrow Japan victory

Southgate predicts thrilling clash as England face old foes Croatia

Wales coach Gatland hails squad strength after thrashing Tonga

Austria hoping to call up Burnley striker Ashley Barnes in 2019


Breaking Stories

Wishlist: Colour Christmas gifts for the home

Live by the book or create your own wonderful outlook

Interiors are brought back to book

Significant winter auctions of Irish art are under way

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 14
    • 15
    • 45
    • 47
    • 32

Full Lotto draw results »