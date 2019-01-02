Galway want better deal to ‘keep Leinster going’

Galway GAA officials are hoping to work out a new participating agreement with the Leinster Council for their hurlers continuing to play in the province.

Galway treasurer Mike Burke says the Tribesmen are “keeping the Leinster hurling championship going” and it is the intention of the Galway GAA executive to thrash out a new participation deal with the Leinster Council this year.

Last summer’s Galway-Kilkenny game at Pearse Stadium was the first time that the Tribesmen hosted a Leinster championship game, nine years after they joined the competition.

But shocked delegates at the recent Galway annual convention were told that the county only received 15% of the gate receipts from that occasion.

Former county chairman, John Joe Holleran, who is now a provincial delegate, also confirmed the Connacht Council didn’t receive any of the gate receipts from the first Leinster hurling game held in Galway.

“While the Connacht Council administered the game, my understanding is there was no accrual to the Connacht Council whatsoever with regards expenses to that game,” said Holleran.

“Before the game the Leinster Council representatives came to see if everything was alright, and on that day they actually said that under no circumstances would they be paying any expenses to the cost of stewarding.

“Down through the years any cost in relation to stewards is always covered by the Connacht Council but not one cent of it is covered by the Leinster Council.”

Galway will host both Carlow and Wexford at Pearse Stadium in this year’s Leinster hurling championship, and, after hearing Holleran’s remarks, Burke said he was determined to thrash out a new deal before that time.

We have to sit down in January with Leinster and get a fair deal from them. Because we are keeping the Leinster hurling championship going and we deserve a better deal from the Leinster Council.

Members of the executive were quizzed by delegates as to why Galway do not have a say at Leinster Council level, despite being a participating county in their championship.

“We are not entitled to have any Leinster delegate, we have no delegate on the Leinster council,” said Galway chairman Pat Kearney.

“Leinster wouldn’t allow us have a delegate,” added Burke.

Meanwhile, Galway boss Kevin Walsh has become the latest manager to hit out at the new football rules.

“A lot of these changes are being introduced to try and improve the game as a spectacle but I believe they will have the opposite effect.

“I think some of the proposed rule changes are being introduced because a small handful of pundits are in control of how the game is perceived.

"They have an undue influence on how a game is perceived by the public and also how games are officiated by referees.

“It’s a sad day when the pundit’s opinions outweigh the real facts and while they are well able to articulate their views via the media, they lack the experience to do a proper analysis of the technical and tactical side and that needs to evolve.”