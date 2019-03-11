Galway stand in the way of Kilkenny’s four-in-a-row hopes

A majestic performance by Anne Dalton gave Kilkenny a 0-12 to 0-9 victory over rivals Cork in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 semi-final in Carriganore.

Now Galway stand in their way of becoming just the third team to complete a four-in-a-row with the Connacht side getting a 2-14 to 0-4 win over Limerick.

Player of the Year Dalton was magnificent, scoring four points from play while Michelle Quilty landed six from frees. Cork had wind advantage in the opening half but struggled to make it count on the scoreboard as they were overly reliant on Orla Cotter and young Clíona Healy. Dalton and Quilty kept Kilkenny in touch and left them just a point adrift (0-6 to 0-7) at the break.

Galway’s Ailish O’Reilly holds onto possession as she’s tackled by Limerick’s Sarah Carey and Muireann Creamer in yesterday’s Camogie League Division 1 semi-final in Birr. Picture: Inpho/Bryan Keane

Though Cotter extended Cork’s advantage within seconds of the restart, Kilkenny, who introduced Denise Gaule, shot the next six points to take control. Quilty doubled her tally with three more frees, Gaule converted another from distance and as Dalton shot two more for a 0-12 to 0-8 lead.

Kilkenny failed to score in the last 12 minutes plus three of additional time but all Cork could manage was a Julia White point.

Meanwhile, it was glory for Galway in similarly difficult conditions in Birr where Limerick fell at the penultimate league hurdle for the fifth season in a row. Niamh Hanniffy, who starred for the University of Limerick in their successful Ashbourne Cup campaign, carried on her goal-scoring run with an early major for Galway to lead by 1-2 to 0-0 after just four minutes.

Niamh Mulcahy converted a Limerick free in the seventh-minute but thereafter the westerners ran amok. Four pointed frees by Carrie Dolan and a pair from play by Noreen Coen extended their advantage before efforts from Ailish O’Reilly and Niamh Kilkenny had them 1-8 to 0-1 clear at the break.

Galway keeper Sarah Healy came to their rescue on the restart by denying Rebecca Delee and moments later Mulcahy doubled Limerick’s tally from another placed ball. It was only a brief reprieve as O’Reilly grabbed a second goal for the victors shortly afterward. Ann Marie Starr and Coen added points.

Meanwhile, the relegation play-off between Offaly and Wexford scheduled for Coolock, did not take place, with Wexford refusing to play with both teams in attendance.