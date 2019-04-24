NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Galway skipper Comer hoping to return for Connacht final

Damian Comer in action against Dublin in the NFL in 2018
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 04:50 AM

Galway football captain Damien Comer, who has not featured for the county this year because of an ankle injury, is hopeful of making his comeback in the Connacht final, should the Tribesmen reach a fourth successive provincial decider.

Comer is seven weeks post-op and said that “if everything goes well” between now and June 16, he could make his first appearance of 2019 in the Connacht final, were Galway to overcome London and Sligo in the coming weeks.

“It’s a bit slower than I expected, I thought I’d be further on than I am,” remarked the 25-year old full-forward.

“The physio and doctors are saying mid-June for a return to play. It’s a hard one to call, but that’s the guide. I’m relying on whenever the pain goes down.”

Having damaged his ankle during a St Stephen’s Day charity soccer match, Comer has cut a frustrated figure these past few months.

It would have been fine if it had been picked up in the first scan. It wasn’t. It just showed up a small bit of damage. Then I got it scanned again, [this time] it showed a fracture so I’d to go for surgery then.

“It’s never nice being injured. Watching the lads play was different. I’ve been lucky enough, even up to last year with the college and everything, I was nearly surprised I didn’t pick up an injury along the way because I was playing so much. It could have been my body this year telling me I needed a rest.

“It’s just unfortunate really the way it worked out, in that it didn’t get picked up the first time and that delayed a few weeks. But I’m positive,I’m rehabbing away and trying to get my body in as good a shape as I can before getting back. Whenever that time comes to come back, I’ll be as prepared as possible.”

READ MORE

Time to seed Munster SHC over Leinster?

More on this topic

Comer set to miss Galway’s Connacht title defence

Fears Joe Canning may miss entire Leinster Championship

Free-taking responsibility helps laidback Bennett turn a corner

Star already shining bright in Galway says Cooney

KEYWORDS

Damien ComerGalwayConnacht

More in this Section

Watch: Shane Long scores the fastest-ever goal in Premier League history

Chelsea Hudson-Odoi to have surgery on ruptured Achilles

Anita Asante: Raheem Sterling is right, football must do more to tackle racism

5 things to know about Crucible giant-killer James Cahill


Lifestyle

GameTech: ‘World War Z’ revives ‘Left 4 Dead’

Stories from a seanachaí at Cork World Book Fest

Ian McEwan's new novel takes on the robots

Hats off to Dali: Exhibition shows largest collection of artist's work in Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »