Galway set to appoint ex-Na Piarsaigh boss as new hurling manager

Former Na Piarsaigh manager Shane O’Neill is set to be appointed as the new Galway senior hurling boss.

With interviews having taken place earlier this week, O’Neill impressed the selection committee with his vision for the team and the county’s management committee are set to endorse his candidacy tomorrow before clubs ratify him.

In his five seasons in charge, O’Neill guided Na Piarsaigh to an All-Ireland title in 2016 as well as the final last year. He was also manager when they claimed two county titles and two Munster crowns.

A partner in Limerick-based solicitors Sweeney McGann, O’Neill would have been fancied to succeed John Kiely but his appointment will be regarded as a boost for an under-pressure Galway executive.

Limerick legend Ciarán Carey, who will manage his own Patrickswell against Ballygunner in this weekend’s Munster SHC semi-final, and Liam Mellows’ boss Louis Mulqueen, aiming for a second Galway title in three years this weekend, were also mentioned as candidates.

O’Neill takes the reins from Micheál Donoghue who surprisingly stood down after this past season with strong reports claiming his relationship with the county board had broken down.

Two of his selectors Francis Forde and Noel Larkin were both proposed to take over from him but both refused to be interviewed because of difficulties with the executive.