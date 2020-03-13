News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CORONAVIRUS

Galway senior and intermediate hurling championships rescheduled

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Friday, March 13, 2020 - 09:29 PM

The Galway County Board has postponed the opening round of the Galway senior and intermediate hurling championships scheduled for the first weekend in April.

The Galway senior and intermediate hurling championships were due to throw-in on the weekend of April 4/5, but the county board has decided to defer these games until a later date.

The opening round of the Galway minor hurling championship, also scheduled for early April, has been similarly postponed.

GAA activity nationwide has ceased until March 29, in accordance with the government’s announcement to ban all outdoor gatherings up to a maximum of 500 people, and while the opening round of Galway’s hurling championship falls outside this clampdown period, the county board has adopted a safety first approach.

Galway is one of the first counties to make changes to their April club championship schedule on foot of the coronavirus.

The second round of the Galway SHC and IHC remains provisionally fixed for April 18/19.

