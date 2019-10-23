Galway seek deeper audit into county finances

Additional reporting by John Fogarty

Galway officials are to ask Croke Park to conduct a more expansive audit into the county’s finances.

A Mazars probe of Galway finances last year, commissioned by the GAA’s Central Council, discovered unsupported expenses, unapproved credit card use, and unaccounted for complimentary tickets. But even though the findings of this report were of a startling nature, it is felt the audit was too limited as it was confined to “agreed-upon procedures” and did not extend to the county board’s financial statements as a whole.

It was discussed at Tuesday’s meeting of the Galway executive that they would request Croke Park to carry out an extensive examination of the county’s finances.

Croke Park earlier this year recommended the establishment of a six-person independent audit committee, comprising Croke Park employees, Connacht Council representation, and Galway GAA personnel. Prior to this, an internal audit committee had been in place, whose work first highlighted financial mismanagement at executive level within the county.

Despite the majority of the recommendations contained within the Mazars report being implemented, Galway’s finances were thrust back under the spotlight when sponsor Supermac’s issued a statement on October 1 demanding to know how the money the fast-food chain pumped into Galway GAA since 2015 was spent.

Contrary to local reports, there are candidates in the frame for the vacant Galway hurling post. Instead of going through a club, nominations have been sent straight to the selection committee. Meanwhile, Brendan Bugler has been added to Wexford’s backroom team, linking up with his old Clare boss Davy Fitzgerald.

Bugler, a two-time All-Star, won an All-Ireland under Fitzgerald in 2013. He was ratified on Tuesday night as one of the four selectors in Fitzgerald’s Wexford backroom team for 2020. He fills the void left by Stephen Molumphy who is now part of Liam Cahill’s management team in Waterford. The other three Wexford hurling selectors are JJ Doyle, Keith Rossiter, and Seoirse Bulfin.

Elsewhere, Galway ladies footballer Louise Ward and Dublin pair Siobhán McGrath and Sinéad Goldrick have been shortlisted for the TG4 2019 player of the year award.

The winner will be revealed at the All-Star banquet on Saturday, November 16. The nominees for the intermediate player of the year accolade are Aishling Moloney and Orla O’Dwyer (both Tipperary), along with Meath keeper Monica McGuirk.