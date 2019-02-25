Galway regrets over missed opportunities

Disappointment for Galway but no sense of disaster.

Four games into the Allianz League and Kevin Walsh’s side is, a chastening experience in Croke Park aside, is tipping along well enough for a side minus the Corofin contingent and a host of other recognisable faces due to injury. “We’re still in the top half of the table, which isn’t a bad place to be and certainly considering what we are going through at the minute,” said the Galway boss. “In fairness, today we probably would have felt that we left a few points behind us today but that’s life in the top division.

“We certainly want to hold onto our status, which is going to be very difficult as the year goes on, but the biggest thing for us is to be fresh and to get new fellas in and do a bit of work for us and that has been achieved in the last four games.”

Pic: Morgan Treacy

A win here would have made that status much more secure and it was a defeat made all the more unpalatable for the hosts given they clawed back a five-point half-time deficit, took the lead with five minutes to go and the let it slip again.

“It is a bit disappointing, we feel we definitely kicked away a good few opportunities. At the same time, we probably found ourselves five points down before half-time and four of those points came in the last six or seven minutes before the break.

“That put a little bit of pressure on us. We asked for a bit of character testing at half-time and, in fairness, they showed that in spades. It mightn’t have shown fully on the scoreboard. We gave away one or two late points and Kerry are gone home with the two points and that’s it.”

Next up is Mayo in Castlebar.

“It’s a big game. They obviously (only scored) six points in a real tough assignment, especially in Croke Park that’s always worth a few points to the Dubs and they’ll be coming for blood next week that’s for sure.”