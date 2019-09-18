News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Galway pick up 14 Camogie All-Star nominations; Surprise as Cork only get four

Galway pick up 14 Camogie All-Star nominations; Surprise as Cork only get four
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 11:41 AM

All-Ireland camogie champions Galway have picked up 14 All-Star nominations, but there is surprise at Cork, who topped their group and came up one point short to the Tribeswomen in the All-Ireland semi-final, having just four players shortlisted.

Sarah Spellman and Catherine Finnerty are the two players from Galway’s All-Ireland final starting team who did not make the cut. Finnerty would have been used as an impact sub for most of the championship, earning a call-up on All-Ireland final day for the injured Tara Kenny. The latter is among the 14 Galway players nominated.

Spellman, who was at centre-forward during Galway’s run to a third All-Ireland crown, can count herself desperately unlucky to be omitted such were her notable contributions in the knockout stages of the championship.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny have 13 players nominated. The team they beat by six points in the All-Ireland semi-final, Tipperary, received nine nominations, whereas fellow All-Ireland semi-finalists Cork, who thumped the Premier County by 2-20 to 1-8 in the group stages, have just four players on the shortlist. They are defenders Hannah Looney and Pamela Mackey and forwards Linda Collins and Amy O’Connor.

Waterford, who reached this year’s quarter-finals, also have four nominations. They too were well beaten by Cork in the group stages.

Niamh Mulcahy is Limerick’s sole nominee.

The three All-Ireland winning managers - Cathal Murray (Galway, senior), Johnny Greville (Westmeath, intermediate) and Ian Brick (Kerry, junior) - are the contenders for the manager of the year award.

2019 Camogie All-Stars, sponsored by Liberty Insurance, nominees list:

Goalkeepers: Caoimhe Bourke (Tipperary), Emma Kavanagh (Kilkenny), Sarah Healy (Galway).

Full-Back Line: Julianne Bourke (Tipperary), Sarah Dervan (Galway), Catherine Foley (Kilkenny), Shauna Healy (Galway), Edwina Keane (Kilkenny), Tara Kenny (Galway), Eimear Loughman (Tipperary), Pamela Mackey (Cork), Grace Walsh (Kilkenny).

Half-Back Line: Lorraine Bray (Waterford), Heather Cooney (Galway), Kellyann Doyle (Kilkenny), Emma Helebert (Galway), Karen Kennedy (Tipperary), Hannah Looney (Cork), Claire Phelan (Kilkenny), Clodagh Quirke (Tipperary), Lorraine Ryan (Galway)

Midfield: Aoife Donohue (Galway), Meighan Farrell (Kilkenny), Niamh Kilkenny (Galway), Áine Lyng (Waterford), Mary Ryan (Tipperary), Davina Tobin (Kilkenny)

Half-Forward Line: Anne Dalton (Kilkenny), Carrie Dolan (Galway), Ereena Fryday (Tipperary), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Eibhlís McDonald (Tipperary), Niamh Mulcahy (Limerick), Amy O'Connor (Cork), Katie Power (Kilkenny), Niamh Rockett (Waterford)

Full-Forward Line: Beth Carton (Waterford), Noreen Coen (Galway), Linda Collins (Cork), Catriona Cormican (Galway), Cáit Devane (Tipperary), Niamh Hanniffy (Galway), Ailish O'Reilly (Galway), Michelle Quilty (Kilkenny), Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny)

Manager of the Year 2019 sponsored by Liberty Insurance, nominees list: Ian Brick (Kerry), Johnny Greville (Westmeath), Cathal Murray (Galway)

READ MORE

'It's great to be back training': Joey Carbery ready to do his bit - wherever that may be

Mike Quirke's replay podcast: Dubs add personality to history. A new failing hurts Kerry

More on this topic

O’Rourke: Brolly ‘a loss to punditry’O’Rourke: Brolly ‘a loss to punditry’

Rivals await fate on tiered championshipRivals await fate on tiered championship

'Next year is going to be huge': Éamonn Fitzmaurice says Kerry must capitalise on 'positive energy' 'Next year is going to be huge': Éamonn Fitzmaurice says Kerry must capitalise on 'positive energy'

This Dublin team now living in rare auld timesThis Dublin team now living in rare auld times


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Reds trip up on night of frustration in NaplesReds trip up on night of frustration in Naples

Barkley is our penalty-taker, insists Chelsea boss LampardBarkley is our penalty-taker, insists Chelsea boss Lampard

Chelsea pay Champions League penalty as Barkley misses late spot-kickChelsea pay Champions League penalty as Barkley misses late spot-kick

Ter Stegen denies Dortmund as Barcelona struggle in Champions League openerTer Stegen denies Dortmund as Barcelona struggle in Champions League opener


Lifestyle

This season textiles trend large, full of colour and exotic pattern, and applied in new ways to make a personal design statement from the living room to the bedroom, writes Carol O’CallaghanTextile trends that can help you make a personal design statement

If you haven’t heard of facial oils or thought they weren’t for you, please, please, please don’t be cross with me for introducing you.The Skin Nerd: Slippery skin? Facial oil could be for you, I swear!

“If you look at the turmoil in the world today, whether it’s climate change, the MeToo movement or Black Lives Matter, there is so much to say that you wonder where to begin,” says iconic British artist, ChilaKumari Singh Burman.Creative culture clash

In some parts of Ireland, the word ‘deadly’ means excellent. We couldn’t have known how good Deadly Premonition was going to be. In fact, no one had this premonition back in 2010GameTech: One of the oddest games ever

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »