Galway pick up 14 Camogie All-Star nominations; Surprise as Cork only get four

All-Ireland camogie champions Galway have picked up 14 All-Star nominations, but there is surprise at Cork, who topped their group and came up one point short to the Tribeswomen in the All-Ireland semi-final, having just four players shortlisted.

Sarah Spellman and Catherine Finnerty are the two players from Galway’s All-Ireland final starting team who did not make the cut. Finnerty would have been used as an impact sub for most of the championship, earning a call-up on All-Ireland final day for the injured Tara Kenny. The latter is among the 14 Galway players nominated.

Spellman, who was at centre-forward during Galway’s run to a third All-Ireland crown, can count herself desperately unlucky to be omitted such were her notable contributions in the knockout stages of the championship.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny have 13 players nominated. The team they beat by six points in the All-Ireland semi-final, Tipperary, received nine nominations, whereas fellow All-Ireland semi-finalists Cork, who thumped the Premier County by 2-20 to 1-8 in the group stages, have just four players on the shortlist. They are defenders Hannah Looney and Pamela Mackey and forwards Linda Collins and Amy O’Connor.

Waterford, who reached this year’s quarter-finals, also have four nominations. They too were well beaten by Cork in the group stages.

Niamh Mulcahy is Limerick’s sole nominee.

The three All-Ireland winning managers - Cathal Murray (Galway, senior), Johnny Greville (Westmeath, intermediate) and Ian Brick (Kerry, junior) - are the contenders for the manager of the year award.

2019 Camogie All-Stars, sponsored by Liberty Insurance, nominees list:

Goalkeepers: Caoimhe Bourke (Tipperary), Emma Kavanagh (Kilkenny), Sarah Healy (Galway).

Full-Back Line: Julianne Bourke (Tipperary), Sarah Dervan (Galway), Catherine Foley (Kilkenny), Shauna Healy (Galway), Edwina Keane (Kilkenny), Tara Kenny (Galway), Eimear Loughman (Tipperary), Pamela Mackey (Cork), Grace Walsh (Kilkenny).

Half-Back Line: Lorraine Bray (Waterford), Heather Cooney (Galway), Kellyann Doyle (Kilkenny), Emma Helebert (Galway), Karen Kennedy (Tipperary), Hannah Looney (Cork), Claire Phelan (Kilkenny), Clodagh Quirke (Tipperary), Lorraine Ryan (Galway)

Midfield: Aoife Donohue (Galway), Meighan Farrell (Kilkenny), Niamh Kilkenny (Galway), Áine Lyng (Waterford), Mary Ryan (Tipperary), Davina Tobin (Kilkenny)

Half-Forward Line: Anne Dalton (Kilkenny), Carrie Dolan (Galway), Ereena Fryday (Tipperary), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Eibhlís McDonald (Tipperary), Niamh Mulcahy (Limerick), Amy O'Connor (Cork), Katie Power (Kilkenny), Niamh Rockett (Waterford)

Full-Forward Line: Beth Carton (Waterford), Noreen Coen (Galway), Linda Collins (Cork), Catriona Cormican (Galway), Cáit Devane (Tipperary), Niamh Hanniffy (Galway), Ailish O'Reilly (Galway), Michelle Quilty (Kilkenny), Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny)

Manager of the Year 2019 sponsored by Liberty Insurance, nominees list: Ian Brick (Kerry), Johnny Greville (Westmeath), Cathal Murray (Galway)

