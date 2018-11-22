Galway pay €390k to Croke Park for All-Ireland ticket debt

The Galway County Board has paid €390,000 to Croke Park for debt outstanding on All-Ireland final tickets, club delegates were told at Tuesday’s monthly board meeting.

Galway treasurer Michael Burke informed delegates the board had handed over almost €400k to GAA top-brass, a sum related to money outstanding on All-Ireland final tickets.

Delegates also learned from Burke that the Galway County Board has had to write off approximately €100,000 in bad debt, money owed to the board, which, for various reasons, can no longer be retrieved.

An internal report into the board’s finances, commissioned by the county treasurer, still has not been made public for legal reasons.

The report has been seen by Croke Park hierarchy.

Last year, a separate report commissioned by county chairman Pat Kearney revealed “serious deficiencies” in cash-handling procedures at venues across Galway.

A lack of transparency was found in several situations, while in one case the gate receipts collected from one fixture were not lodged into a bank account until three months later.

The report was prompted by the decision of the Duggan Park Development Committee to resign in protest in early 2017.

Meanwhile, three-time All-Ireland minor winning manager Jeff Lynskey is the new Galway U20 hurling boss. He steered Galway to minor glory in 2015, ’17 and ’18.

Athenry native and former Westmeath senior manager Brian Hanley succeeds Lynskey as minor manager.

The race to be the next Galway U20 football manager is down to three candidates: Two-time All-Ireland medal winner Padraic Joyce; Stephen Joyce, who guided the county to the 2016 All-Ireland minor final; and Lloyd Kelly.

White smoke is expected later this week.

Elsewhere, Mick Bohan has had his term as Dublin ladies football manager extended by two years, keeping him in the job until the end of 2020.

Appointed to the post ahead of the 2017 season, Bohan has delivered back-to-back Leinster and All-Ireland titles, as well as the county’s first ever league title earlier this year.

Ann Downey is staying put as Kilkenny camogie manager.