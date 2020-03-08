Galway overtake Cork to top Division 1 table

Galway 1-12 Tipperary 0-4

Galway capitalised on Cork’s shock loss to Donegal to move top of the Lidl Division 1 table with victory over a lacklustre Tipperary side in Tuam Stadium.

Leanne Coen of Galway and Tipperary's Emma Morrissey in action at Tuam Stadium. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Despite receiving pre-match injury blow to Olivia Divilly, Tim Rabbitt’s side went 0-3 to 0-0 up after ten minutes through scores from Fabienne Cooney, the impressive Ailbhe Davoren, and Andrea Trill, and from there they never looked back.

Midfielder Caitlin Kennedy replied with a score for the Premier County but Róisín Leonard (free) and Lynsey Noone roared back for the Tribeswomen. Anna Carey clipped over a score from a tight angle and Noone got on the end of a Trill pass as last year’s runners-up led 0-6 to 0-2 at the interval.

Upon the resumption, Galway nailed home their advantage, as Róisín Leonard hit her first effort from play, and Noone almost bulged the net but her shot fizzed across the face of the goal.

Nevertheless, in the 37th minute, Galway were awarded a penalty after Róisín Leonard’s shot on goal was saved by Lauren Fitzpatrick and Noone was fouled when going for the rebound. Róisín Leonard duly obliged by converting her spot-kick as Galway led 1-7 to 0-2.

Star forward Ashling Moloney, who was shackled well throughout, replied with a free until Lucy Hannon and Emma Morrissey traded scores and the Tribeswomen led to 1-8 to 0-4 after 41 minutes.

On the three-quarter mark, Róisín Leonard hit her second goal but her left-footed shot, which had beaten Fitzpatrick, rattled off the right-hand post. Three minutes later, Hannon hit the score of the day as she dummied her marker and stroked over with the outside of her boot.

Substitute Ailish Morrissey almost had a goal, as she got the end of a brilliant team move which involved Trill and Hannon but her shot blazed over the bar.

As both sides emptied their benches, Tracey Leonard opened her account with Trill getting her second point of the day, as the Tribeswomen won at a canter.

Scorers – Galway: R Leonard 1-2 (1-0 pen) (1f), L Noone 0-2, L Hannon 0-2, A Trill 0-2, A Davoren 0-1, F Cooney 0-1, A Morrissey 0-1, T Leonard 0-1.

Tipperary: C Kennedy 0-1, A Carey 0-1, E Morrissey 0-1, A Moloney 0-1 (1f).

GALWAY: D Gower; S Molloy, S Lynch, Chelsie Crowe; C Cooney, F Cooney, L Coen; S Divilly, A Davoren; L Noone, T Leonard, A Trill; R Ní Fhlatharta, R Leonard, L Hannon. Subs: M Glynn for Ní Fhlatharta (h-t), C Miskell for Noone (41), N Connolly for F Cooney (46), A Morrissey for R Leonard (46), A Coen for Divilly (56), Chloe Crowe for C Cooney (56), B Murphy for Davoren (59), S Conneally for T Leonard (59).

TIPPERARY: L Fitzpatrick; E Moore, L Spillane, E Cronin; B Condon, S Lambert, M Heffernan; L Dillon, C Kennedy; K Davey, E Morrissey, E McCarthy; A Carey, A Moloney, R Daly. Subs: M Curley for Dillon (10, inj), K Cunningham for Carey (34), A McGuigan for Daly (34), M Creedon for McCarthy (41), C Davey for Lambert (47), S McKevitt for K Davey (47), A Delaney for Moloney (52).

Ref - Mel Kenny (Mayo).

