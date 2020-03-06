Galway minor Lee powers Athenry past Christians' challenge

Pierce Cummins, CBC, tries to get a strike in as Athenry’s Eoin O’Leary attempts a hook at Kilmallock. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

Presentation College Athenry (Galway) 1-18 Christian Brothers College (Cork) 1-9

Twelve points from Galway minor Gavin Lee helped Presentation College Athenry to victory in the All Ireland Post Primary Schools senior A hurling (Croke Cup) quarter-final at Kilmallock today.

The defeated Connacht finalists were four points ahead at half-time and in spite of playing into the teeth of a strong wind, maintained their dominance to the end.

They started strong and were denied two goal opportunities by CBC goalkeeper Eoin O’Neill in the opening minutes, one from a Lee penalty. They didn’t take long to surge clear though with Lee, his brother David, Ian McGlynn, and a superb sideline cut from Liam Leen establishing a four-point lead.

Christians were up and running in the ninth minute through Robbie Cotter’s goal and were level after quarter of an hour, 1-2 to 0-5. Presentation turned up the intensity approaching half-time and when another Galway minor Patrick Rabbitte netted a 28th-minute goal, they led 1-9 to 1-5 at the interval.

Two goals in the first-half in Kilmallock and here they are! GAA All Ireland Post-Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Quarter-final, CBC Cork (red & black) vs Presentation College Athenry (Croke Cup).. @officialgaa @OfficialCorkGAA @Galway_GAA @MasitaIreland pic.twitter.com/C39vjIC5cM March 6, 2020

Cork minor Jack Cahalane emerged CBC top scorer with eight points, as again his free-taking was excellent.

Four points to one put the Athenry school in control after the break and they managed to keep their distance with a strong display. They meet Leinster champions Coláiste Eoin in the semi-final on Monday week.

Scorers for Presentation College: G Lee (0-12, 0-7 frees), P Rabbitte (1-3), L Leen (sl), I McGlynn and D Lee (0-1 each).

Scorers for CBC: J Cahalane (0-8, 0-7 frees), R Cotter (1-0), D McSweeney (0-1).

Presentation Athenry: D Walsh (Turloughmore); A Dolan (Craughwell), E Lawless (Athenry), M Hardiman (Athenry); C Brennan (Clarinbridge), S Quirke (Athenry), P McCann (Clarinbridge); C Moore (Clarinbridge), I McGlynn (Kilconieran, Capt); P Rabbitte (Athenry), J Walsh (Kilconieran)T Hynes (Craughwell); G Lee (Clarinbridge), D Lee (Clarinbridge), L Leen (Clarinbridge).

Subs: L Martyn (Clarinbridge) for A Dolan (half time), M Tarpey (Turloughmore) for C Moore (36), O Shannnon (Clarinbridge) for J Walsh (49), M Lally (Killimorday) for T Hynes (56), A Haverty (Athenry) for D Lee (60).

CBC: E O’Neill (Blarney); G Reddy (Midleton), S Kingston (Ballinora), S O’Leary (Mallow); P Cummins (St Colman’s), C Daly (Lismore), G Mulcahy (Glen Rovers); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), E Kidney (Cobh); C Egan (Whitechurch), N Hartnett (Douglas, Capt), E O’Leary (Glen Rovers); R Cotter (Blackrock), J Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), D Burke (Douglas).

Subs: D McSweeney (Blarney) for E Kidney (half time), E Kirby (Blarney) for G Mulcahy (39), D Cremin (Midleton) for C Egan (48), C Barrett (Blarney) for E O’Leary (58), D Hurley (Blarney) for R Cotter (60).

Referee: K Dooley (Offaly).

