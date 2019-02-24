Galway maintain strong start to season with win over Westmeath

Galway 3-11 - 2-5 Westmeath

Galway maintained their 100 per cent start to the season as goals from Roisin Leonard, Tracey Leonard and Aoife Thompson gave them all three points in this Lidl National Football league clash at Clonberne.

Manager Tim Rabbitte saw his side dominate the majority of tussle, and with a trip to face rivals Mayo up next the Tribesgirls will be keen to maintain this whirlwind start to the season.

With Roisin and Tracey Leonard hitting the net before the break Galway were in total control as they held a 2-7 to 0-1 head at half-time, but Westmeath improved somewhat after the restart.

With 14 minutes remaining an Anna Jones goal gave Westmeath some solace, while Annie Dolan added a second, but there was no beating Galway in this form.

Galway only needed 14 seconds from the throw in to get on the scoreboard as a devastating move involving Aine McDonagh and Louise Ward was calmly finished by Roisin Leonard.

Westmeath responded immediately with a Leanne Slevin free, but two points from Olivia Divilly and one from Roisin Leonard had Galway in a commanding 1-3 to 0-1 lead after ten minutes.

Despite being reduced to 14 players when Aine McDonagh picked up a yellow card on 13 minutes, Galway pushed on with further scores from the ever-dangerous Roisin Leonard and a free from Tracy Leonard to leave them leading 1-5 to 0-1 after 20 minutes.

A leg injury for Roisin Leonard after 28 minutes only seemed to spur Galway on, and her replacement Lucy Hannon combined with Sarah Conneally to set up Tracy Leonard for Galway’s second goal just before the interval.

With personnel changes for both sides during the interval it was Westmeath who started the brighter with points from Lucy McCartan and Leanne Slevin. But half-time substitute Aoife Thompson fired Galway’s third goal to put them 15 points clear.

Westmeath then gave themselves a lifeline with two brilliantly taken goals in the space of 60 seconds with Jones and Dolan on target, but two super saves by Galway goalkeeper Roisin Ni Chonghaile denied Jess Hennessy and Jones, which stalled their revival.

Galway: T Leonard 1-3 (1f), R Leonard 1-3, O Divilly 0-3, A Thompson 1-0, L Hannon 0-1, R Ni Fhlatharta 0-1.

Westmeath: A Jones 1-0, A Dolan 1-0, L Slevin 0-2 (2f), L McCartan 0-1, J Maher 0-1, B McNamee 0-1 (1f).

Galway: R Ni Chonghaile; M Coyne, S Lynch, F Cooney; S Molloy, L Ward, C Cooney; O Divilly, B Hannon; M Seoighe, T Leonard (capt.), L Coen; A McDonagh, R Leonard, S Conneally.

Subs: L Hannon for R Leonard (28), R Ni Fhlatharta for A McDonagh (h-t), A Thompson for S Conneally (h-t), L Gannon for B Hannon (h-t), N Daly for S Molloy (37), A Coen for L Ward (41), L Noone for T Leonard (50), G Conneally for M Seoighe (59), O Murphy for F Cooney (59), C McCarthy for L Coen (59).

Westmeath: K Walsh; R Dillon, J Rogers, L Power; F Coyle, K McDermott, F Claffey (capt.); C Keeley, V Carr; L McCartan, L Slevin, J Maher; N Feery, A Jones, M.A. Foley.

Subs: J Hennessy for K McDermott (h-t), A Dolan for C Keeley (h-t), L Brennan for V Carr (37), A Ruane for M Foley (41), E Kelly for R Dillon (50), B McNamee for L Slevin (59).

Referee: Mel Kenny (Mayo).