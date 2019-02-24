NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Galway maintain strong start to season with win over Westmeath

Sunday, February 24, 2019 - 02:44 PM
By Tommy Devane

Galway 3-11 - 2-5 Westmeath

Galway maintained their 100 per cent start to the season as goals from Roisin Leonard, Tracey Leonard and Aoife Thompson gave them all three points in this Lidl National Football league clash at Clonberne.

Manager Tim Rabbitte saw his side dominate the majority of tussle, and with a trip to face rivals Mayo up next the Tribesgirls will be keen to maintain this whirlwind start to the season.

With Roisin and Tracey Leonard hitting the net before the break Galway were in total control as they held a 2-7 to 0-1 head at half-time, but Westmeath improved somewhat after the restart.

With 14 minutes remaining an Anna Jones goal gave Westmeath some solace, while Annie Dolan added a second, but there was no beating Galway in this form.

Galway only needed 14 seconds from the throw in to get on the scoreboard as a devastating move involving Aine McDonagh and Louise Ward was calmly finished by Roisin Leonard.

Westmeath responded immediately with a Leanne Slevin free, but two points from Olivia Divilly and one from Roisin Leonard had Galway in a commanding 1-3 to 0-1 lead after ten minutes.

Despite being reduced to 14 players when Aine McDonagh picked up a yellow card on 13 minutes, Galway pushed on with further scores from the ever-dangerous Roisin Leonard and a free from Tracy Leonard to leave them leading 1-5 to 0-1 after 20 minutes.

A leg injury for Roisin Leonard after 28 minutes only seemed to spur Galway on, and her replacement Lucy Hannon combined with Sarah Conneally to set up Tracy Leonard for Galway’s second goal just before the interval.

With personnel changes for both sides during the interval it was Westmeath who started the brighter with points from Lucy McCartan and Leanne Slevin. But half-time substitute Aoife Thompson fired Galway’s third goal to put them 15 points clear.

Westmeath then gave themselves a lifeline with two brilliantly taken goals in the space of 60 seconds with Jones and Dolan on target, but two super saves by Galway goalkeeper Roisin Ni Chonghaile denied Jess Hennessy and Jones, which stalled their revival.

Galway: T Leonard 1-3 (1f), R Leonard 1-3, O Divilly 0-3, A Thompson 1-0, L Hannon 0-1, R Ni Fhlatharta 0-1.

Westmeath: A Jones 1-0, A Dolan 1-0, L Slevin 0-2 (2f), L McCartan 0-1, J Maher 0-1, B McNamee 0-1 (1f).

Galway: R Ni Chonghaile; M Coyne, S Lynch, F Cooney; S Molloy, L Ward, C Cooney; O Divilly, B Hannon; M Seoighe, T Leonard (capt.), L Coen; A McDonagh, R Leonard, S Conneally.

Subs: L Hannon for R Leonard (28), R Ni Fhlatharta for A McDonagh (h-t), A Thompson for S Conneally (h-t), L Gannon for B Hannon (h-t), N Daly for S Molloy (37), A Coen for L Ward (41), L Noone for T Leonard (50), G Conneally for M Seoighe (59), O Murphy for F Cooney (59), C McCarthy for L Coen (59).

Westmeath: K Walsh; R Dillon, J Rogers, L Power; F Coyle, K McDermott, F Claffey (capt.); C Keeley, V Carr; L McCartan, L Slevin, J Maher; N Feery, A Jones, M.A. Foley.

Subs: J Hennessy for K McDermott (h-t), A Dolan for C Keeley (h-t), L Brennan for V Carr (37), A Ruane for M Foley (41), E Kelly for R Dillon (50), B McNamee for L Slevin (59).

Referee: Mel Kenny (Mayo).

More on this topic

Donegal maintain perfect start with comprehensive victory

Tyrone up and running with first win of NFL Division One campaign

Dublin return to winning ways against Mayo

Misery continues for Cork as Meath claim third win


KEYWORDS

GAALidl National Football LeagueSports

More in this Section

UCC claim double with emphatic win over Mary I

UCC claim double with emphatic win over Mary I

France recover from England drubbing to beat Scotland for first win of campaign

Wins for Derry and Kerry as hurling leagues begin to take shape


Lifestyle

Wishlist: Vintage fashion and home-ware are back in style

Spring has sprung: Use the new season turn your garden into an environmentally sound patch

It makes cents to get savvy with household spending

Designer home: Turning a small house into a spacious family home

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »