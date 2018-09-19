Galway lead the way as five counties represented on Minor Team of the Year

All-Ireland Minor Hurling champions Galway have five representatives as five counties are represented in the Electric Ireland Team of the Year.

Donal O'Shea, son of former Tipperary manager Eamon, is selected at full-forward alongside fellow sharp-shooter Dean Reilly.

The defence is backboned by Galway players, Patrick Rabbitte, Shane Jennings and Seán Neary.

It's the second year of the awards, with Galway players again leading the way after winning six awards on last year's team.

Runners-up Kilkenny get four picks, Jamie Young, Darragh Maher, Conor Kelly and Ciarán Brennan.

Donal O'Shea of Galway in action against Conor Kelly and Jamie Young of Kilkenny. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Munster champions Tipperary have three players included, Conor Whelan, Seán Phelan and James Devaney, while Leinster champions Dublin see Donal Leavy and Luke Swan feature.

Limerick centre-forward Cathal O'Neill rounds out the selection.

The team was picked from player of the week and man of the match awards, which were given throughout the year.

Former Kilkenny captain Michael Fennelly and ex-Galway star Ollie Canning were among the Electric Ireland panellists.

Fennelly said: “I’m delighted to have been a part of the panel and help select the skilled players who make up this year’s Hurling Team of the Year.

“Honouring players at this level is so important as it may be the only time that they pull on a County jersey so it’s great to be able to mark that occasion for them.

“These players have performed exceptionally throughout the season, giving it their all at every match.

“Their talent is a testament to the families and communities that have supported them on their journey, and they’ve earned their place on the Team of the Year.”

The Football Team of the Year was named last week.

The Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards will be held at Croke Park on Saturday, September 29.