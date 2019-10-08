News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Galway hurling clubs to start manager search again as Supermac's issue new statement

Galway hurling clubs to start manager search again as Supermac's issue new statement
By John Fallon
Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 07:31 PM

Hurling clubs in Galway will meet later this week to start the process again of coming with a manager to lead the senior team in 2020 after all three nominated to succeed Micheál Donoghue withdrew their names.

Interviews were due to be scheduled this week with former U-21 manager Tony Ward and two of Donoghue’s selectors Noel Larkin and Franny Forde. Galway GAA secretary Seamus O’Grady confirmed that all three candidates had contacted him on Monday withdrawing their names from the process.

“The matter will go to the Galway Hurling Committee later this week and it will be up to the clubs to decide what course of action to take from there,” said O’Grady.

The hurling committee had been due to meet later this week to select an interview panel and as this would include a club delegate it was decided to wait to see who was nominated so that there would not be a conflict of interest.

The hurling committee meeting will now take place to decide what course of action to take as the 2017 All-Ireland champions find themselves not only without a manager but nobody nominated for the position.

Clubs are likely to be given at least a week to come up with nominations amid a belief that others will now come forward given that those nominated have now withdrawn, while the appointment of a sub-committee to actively seek candidates has not been ruled out.

READ MORE

Ex-footballer gets suspended sentence for unintentionally causing player's split kidney with 'dangerous tackle'

Meanwhile, Padraic Joyce and Liam Kearns, the two candidates left to replace Kevin Walsh as Galway football manager, will be interviewed again tomorrow (THURS) night by the same six-man committee who carried out the initial interviews on Monday night.

One of the main aspects of the second interview is for both candidates to disclose their finalised backroom teams. A recommendation will then be made by the six-man committee and the successful candidate will go before a meeting of Galway County Board on October 18 for ratification.

It had been hoped that the new hurling manager would also be ratified at that meeting but that process looks to have gone back to square one at this stage.

Aside from filling the two vacant managerial positions, Galway GAA also has to deal with a spat with their main sponsors Supermac’s who last week sought clarification of how their sponsorship money has been spent.

The company headed by Galway native Pat McDonagh issued another statement on the matter last night (TUES), again seeking two reports into the county’s financials to be made public.

Supermac’s has no interest in seeking to influence the decision-making process of the Galway GAA but while a cloud hangs over the organisation it has an effect on the competitiveness and success of our teams.

“Supermac’s acknowledges that a lot of honourable people contribute at all levels of the GAA and whilst there are the beginnings of a necessary change in culture, the path forward cannot be laid until the issues of the past are revealed.

“Supermac’s seeks the transparency and accountability which are vital to confidence going forward. The first steps in this journey require that the two concluded reports into the finances of Galway GAA be published in full or otherwise further investigated by the relevant authorities.

“Supermac’s is at a loss to understand why these reports have not been published.

"We re-iterate that players, management, supporters and volunteers who willingly give their time for the promotion and administration of our games, deserve no less,” said the statement, which also outlined some of the issues which have caused grievance. Supermac’s sole objective is to assist the Galway teams to achieve success on the field.

“Parents, mentors and management teams have approached Supermac’s on numerous occasions to bring several incidents that have taken place to our attention including revelations of underage teams having to bring their own lunches to tournaments in other counties, teams competing while wearing mismatched jerseys against fully kitted opposition and management teams requiring further resources that weren’t being made available to them due to budget cuts.”

More on this topic

All three candidates withdraw from race to become Galway hurling managerAll three candidates withdraw from race to become Galway hurling manager

Ward pulls out of race to replace Tribe boss DonoghueWard pulls out of race to replace Tribe boss Donoghue

Galway sponsors Supermac's call on county board to release financial auditsGalway sponsors Supermac's call on county board to release financial audits

'An honour and a privilege': Kevin Walsh steps down as Galway manager after five years in charge'An honour and a privilege': Kevin Walsh steps down as Galway manager after five years in charge


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: Galway GAA

More in this Section

Taylor upbeat about Maitland’s chances of facing JapanTaylor upbeat about Maitland’s chances of facing Japan

The Daily Donal Vlog: Exploring the historical city of HiroshimaThe Daily Donal Vlog: Exploring the historical city of Hiroshima

Andy Murray set for grand slam return at Australian OpenAndy Murray set for grand slam return at Australian Open

Ireland forwards itching to make amends for Japan loss against Samoa – EasterbyIreland forwards itching to make amends for Japan loss against Samoa – Easterby


Lifestyle

This is a bit embarrassing but I have always gotten little blackheads and white bumps between my breasts. They’re tiny, and they’re not even red, but is there anything I can do about them? — Kate, Co. MayoSkin Nerd: I want to get something off my chest — cleavage spots

Poor old Luigi! The brother of Mario barely ever gets a mention — but he does get a mansion.GameTech: Scarily good fun in Luigi's mansion

Participants and organisers at dance classes in Cork Migrant Centre tell Ellie O’Byrne how it’s a win-win set-up for all concernedPutting their best foot forward - Migrants in Cork bonding through dance

Lisa Salmon speaks to Dr Sindhu Siddiqi about when you should get exhaustion checked out by your GP.A doctor reveals the 6 signs that could mean your tiredness is something much more serious

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »