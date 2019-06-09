Galway hold out for win in Nowlan Park thriller

Galway 3-20 - 2-22 Kilkenny

Galway's held out for a slender one-point victory, to ensure four teams are still with a chance of making the Leinster SHC final, after a cracking battle with Kilkenny at Nowlan Park.

It was the first time that the Cats were beaten in the Championship on home soil since 1949.

No more than eight points separated the sides in this encounter – that after 50 minutes, after substitute Brian Concannon grabbed Galway's second goal to ensure a 2-19 to 1-14 score-line.

Kilkenny stormed back thanks in no small part to a TJ Reid to cut the gap to three points, but Brian Cody's charges were reduced to 14 men at this stage with a second yellow card for Paul Murphy.

Kilkenny's Ger Aylward with Aidan Harte of Galway Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Johnny Coen responded to complete Galway's hat-trick in the 60th minute, but found themselves a man in arrears after a straight red card for John Hanbury, following a high tackle.

Kilkenny pushed hard, despite a second yellow card for Ger Aylward, and although they cut the gap to the minimum, Galway held out for a hard-earned win.