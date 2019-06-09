News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Galway hold out for win in Nowlan Park thriller

Conor Whelan of Galway in possession. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 09, 2019 - 03:56 PM

Galway 3-20 - 2-22 Kilkenny

Galway's held out for a slender one-point victory, to ensure four teams are still with a chance of making the Leinster SHC final, after a cracking battle with Kilkenny at Nowlan Park.

It was the first time that the Cats were beaten in the Championship on home soil since 1949.

No more than eight points separated the sides in this encounter – that after 50 minutes, after substitute Brian Concannon grabbed Galway's second goal to ensure a 2-19 to 1-14 score-line.

Kilkenny stormed back thanks in no small part to a TJ Reid to cut the gap to three points, but Brian Cody's charges were reduced to 14 men at this stage with a second yellow card for Paul Murphy.

Kilkenny's Ger Aylward with Aidan Harte of Galway Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Johnny Coen responded to complete Galway's hat-trick in the 60th minute, but found themselves a man in arrears after a straight red card for John Hanbury, following a high tackle.

Kilkenny pushed hard, despite a second yellow card for Ger Aylward, and although they cut the gap to the minimum, Galway held out for a hard-earned win.

READ MORE

Cork cruise past troubled Waterford to win by 13 points

More on this topic

Tribesmen in search of a turbo boost

Why has Donoghue become the tinkerman?

Decision on Canning so crucial as Galway holding out for a hero

Galway captain Comer to miss Connacht final

KilkennyGalwayLeinster SHCGAAHurlingTOPIC: Galway GAA

More in this Section

Vettel snatches pole from Hamilton at Canadian Grand Prix

World champions France stunned by Turkey

O’Neill praises Northern Ireland substitutes for rescuing Estonia win

Substitute Burke is Scotland’s late hero with last gasp winner over Cyprus


Lifestyle

You've a week until Father's Day so check out our guide to gifts for green-fingered dads

The Cure bring magnificent gloom to Malahide

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »