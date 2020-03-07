News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Galway head for U20 football semis against Kerry after Connacht final victory

Galway captain Jack Glynn lifts the trophy following his side's victory today. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
By Declan Rooney
Saturday, March 07, 2020 - 04:10 PM

Galway 4-13 - 0-5 Roscommon

Galway eased their way into the All-Ireland U-20 semi final where Kerry will be the opponents, after a comprehensive triumph over Roscommon in the Connacht final at Tuam Stadium.

Tomo Culhane and Cian Monahan scored Galway goals in the first half – when they played against a very strong wind – while Jonathan McGrath and Ryan Monahan after the break added to Roscommon’s woes.

With a vicious wind blowing straight down the pitch it seemed as if Roscommon’s win of the toss and decision to play with the wind was a significant moment, and when Ciaran Lawless pointed from outside the 45 in the opening minute it looked like we were set for oneway traffic, but they didn’t build on that early lead.

At the other end Galway’s tactics were perfect: they carried the ball well out of defence, kept their deliveries low to the ground, and they moved the ball quickly through the hands and the chances soon arrived.

Matthew Tierney levelled matters with a very tough free into the wind, and midway through the first half the key score of the game arrived. Cathal Sweeney’s long solo run launched the attack for Galway, while an exchange of passes involving Culhane and Alan Greene resulted in a cracking goal from Culhane.

Three minutes later they repeated the dose when Culhane battled hard to force a turnover. Again the pass was crisp from Ryan Monahan, before Culhane laid on the final pass for Cian Monahan’s goal and a 2-1 to 0-1 lead.

After neglecting the chance to shoot from distance for 20 minutes Roscommon began to play with conditions again. Paul McManus clipped over a lovely point from 50 metres, while Darragh Walsh and McManus found the target before the interval.

There was time for a Culhane free and a super score from Tony Gill as Galway led 2-3 to 0-4 at the break, and shortly after the restart Matthew Tierney stretched that lead with a 45.

Any doubts as to the winners were extinguished in the third minute of the half when Matthew Cooley’s shot hit the post, and quickest to the rebound, Ryan Monahan, hit the net with a low shot.

A fourth goal came Galway’s way in the 37th minute when McGrath’s shot from long range slipped under the crossbar.

There was no stopping Galway with that cushion and the impressive Ryan Monahan, sub Eoin Mannion and Cathal Sweeney added to the runaway victory in the closing stages.

Scorers:

Galway: R Monahan 1-2, T Culhane 1-1 (0-1f), M Tierney 0-4 (0-2f, 1’45), C Monahan 1-0, J McGrath 1-0, C Sweeney 0-3, T Gill 0-1, A Greene 0-1, E Mannion 0-1.

Roscommon: P McManus 0-2, D Walsh 0-1, C Lawless 0-1, T O’Rourke 0-1 (0-1f).

Galway: C Flaherty; J McGrath (D Whelan 51), S Fitzgerald, J Glynn; C Monahan, T Gill, C Sweeney; P Kelly, J McLaughlin; C Raftery (M Geraghty 49), M Tierney, R Monahan; A Greene (D Cox 51), T Culhane (B Mannion 56), M Cooley (E Mannion 42).

Roscommon: D Connolly; P Frost, C Walsh, D Gaughan; C Murray (R Dolan 36), N Higgins, R Fallon; K Doyle (S Cunnane 37), C Lawless; P McGrath, P McManus (T O’Rourke 53), P Carey (C Sugrue 41); P Gillooly (A McDermott 30), A Lyons, D Walsh.

Referee: Declan Corcoran (Mayo).

