News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Galway GAA chief assures Supermac's they have 'nothing to hide'

Galway GAA chief assures Supermac's they have 'nothing to hide'
By John Fallon
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 12:07 PM

Galway GAA chairman Pat Kearney says they will meet main sponsors Supermac’s in the coming days to deal with any queries about how their money has been spent but he said they have nothing to hide.

Kearney said they were surprised by the ‘unprecedented’ statement issued by Supermac’s on Tuesday night seeking clarification on how almost €1.6m in sponsorship since 2015 was spent.

Kearney said that it costs around €4.5m to run the GAA in Galway each year and that last year €1.7m was spent on preparation of county teams. He said that Supermac’s sponsorship last year — over €320,00 — contributed to meeting this cost.

Kearney said they distributed a Mazars report into the county’s finance last December and would soon publish an independent audit report and that GAA officials in the county were surprised by the Supermac’s statement.

“We were surprised with this kind of unprecedented statement. We weren’t aware of it until it appeared on social media. We were at a Galway GAA meeting and Michael Burke, who is our relationship manager with Supermac’s, received a call from Pat McDonagh himself.

“The Mazars report was sent to all clubs last December and the other internal audit report will be published as well. There might be some small legal restraints on that but it will be published.

“The Galway County Board accounts are audited every year. The Galway GAA budget is in the region of €4.5m each year. That is transparent and audited each year. Last year our accounts showed we spent €1.7m on our teams. This year I would expect it to be around €1.6m. The accounts will close on October 31, these accounts will be audited and they will be submitted to Connacht Council and Croke Park.”

Kearney said they had nothing to hide and would meet with Supermac’s in the coming days to address any concerns.

“Supermac’s sponsorship has made a contribution to the teams,” he told Galway Bay FM. “There is a budget there for all our teams, for training, travelling expenses, meals, professional support, overnight accommodation and so on. It’s all there for everyone to see, it was there last year and it’s there this year for anyone to see where the €1.7m is spent on our teams.

“We will be talking to our sponsor in the next few days and we will go through the figures he has given us and we will show where that is spent on the Galway county teams. I would say there is no difference between sponsoring the Galway County Board and the Galway county teams. The county teams are part of the Galway County Board.

“It’s the responsibility of the Galway County Board to prepare our teams and Supermac’s contribution makes a substantial contribution to the preparing of our county teams. We will meet Supermac’s in the coming days and address their concerns and their questions as best we can. Supermac’s supporter of ladies gaelic football and camogie and he’s a great fantastic supporter of all things GAA in Galway, clubs and schools as well,” he added.

Supermac’s, who agreed a new five-year sponsorship deal with Galway GAA in May 2018, called for investigations into Galway GAA finance to be made public in the statement which they posted on the company website on Tuesday night.

“Supermac’s understands that 2 investigations have taken place into the finances of Galway GAA; one conducted by Galway GAA and a second conducted by Mazars. Supermac’s is calling for these investigations to be made public immediately. The vast majority of the Galway GAA public and mentors, who give their time voluntarily for the promotion and administration of our games and the welfare of our players, deserve no less,” said the statement.

READ MORE

Galway sponsors Supermac's call on county board to release financial audits

More on this topic

Cork GAA chiefs ‘absolutely satisfied’ with Donal Óg Cusack appointmentCork GAA chiefs ‘absolutely satisfied’ with Donal Óg Cusack appointment

Lord Mayor to captain his club in county finalLord Mayor to captain his club in county final

Kerry's Killian Young retires after 14 years of inter-county footballKerry's Killian Young retires after 14 years of inter-county football

Arnold: 'We didn’t see eye-to-eye during the strikes but it’s a good appointment for Cork minor hurling'Arnold: 'We didn’t see eye-to-eye during the strikes but it’s a good appointment for Cork minor hurling'


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Audit into FAI finances delayed 'in light of recent developments'Audit into FAI finances delayed 'in light of recent developments'

Scotland boss Steve Clarke responds to Steven Gerrard criticismScotland boss Steve Clarke responds to Steven Gerrard criticism

Ireland confident Joey Carbery can shine at nineIreland confident Joey Carbery can shine at nine

Peter Schmeichel criticises Paul Pogba’s ‘weird’ performance against ArsenalPeter Schmeichel criticises Paul Pogba’s ‘weird’ performance against Arsenal


Lifestyle

An Irish dubbing of the infamous film Salo, or the 120 Days of Sodom, is not an enjoyable experience for the audience. But that's precisely the point, writes Alan O'Riordan.Review: Irish dubbing of Salo not an enjoyable experience. But that's precisely the point

As Deirdre O’Kane wraps up an 18-month stand up tour of Ireland tonight, she reflects on her decision to return to the stage, and looks ahead to her new comedy show on Sky. She spoke with Esther McCarthy.Touring, dancing and a brand new comedy on Sky: Deirdre O'Kane is taking centre stage again

With the mindful drinking movement gathering pace, here’s how to savour a booze-free social life, says Sam Wylie-Harris.7 non-alcoholic and ultra low aperitifs, fizzes and spirits to celebrate Sober October

Kya deLongchamps reveals that Georgian colour scheming does not spell simply pale and uninteresting.Vintage View: Georgian colour scheming does not spell simply pale and uninteresting

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »