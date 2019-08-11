News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Galway end Kerry's 34-game winning streak in minor football championship

Galway end Kerry's 34-game winning streak in minor football championship
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Sunday, August 11, 2019 - 03:19 PM

Galway 0-14 - 0-13 Kerry

Kerry’s bid for a sixth consecutive All-Ireland minor football title is over as Galway, with a strong final quarter effort, ended the Kingdom’s 34-game unbeaten run at this level.

With the Munster champions having landed four points in the two minutes after half-time to turn a two-point interval deficit into a two-point lead, one simply expected James Costello’s charges to push on and secure the county’s place in a sixth consecutive All-Ireland minor final.

But credit to the Galway youngsters, they stayed the course and the sides were level on three occasions in the second period before a Tomo Culhane point on 53 minutes shoved them into a 0-13 to 0-12 lead, the first time Galway had been in front since the 31st minute.

What will gnaw away most at Kerry in the days ahead is that they had ample chances in the closing stages to get back on level terms but were so wasteful in front of goal.

Following’s Culhane’s white flag, Kerry kicked three wides while a Gearóid Hassett shot came back off the post. They finished with 12 wides.

Galway sub Darragh Kennedy stretched the winners two in front in second-half stoppages and while Dylan Geaney quickly halved the gap, what was Kerry’s first score in a quarter of an hour, they were unable to find an equaliser.

This was Kerry's first defeat in a minor championship fixture since August 4 of 2013, their conquerors Galway now go on to meet Cork in the final.

Galway were ahead by 0-7 to 0-5 at the break, a lead they would have been more than thankful for given Kerry had more possession and created the greater number of chances.

Galway end Kerry's 34-game winning streak in minor football championship

The Kingdom finished the first-half with a wides tally of five, compared to Galway’s three, as well as failing to put away either of the goal chances they engineered for themselves early on. On both occasions, Galway ‘keeper Donie Halleran was responsible for keeping the green flag stuck in the Croke Park sod.

The Tribesmen also prised open the opposition rearguard for a green flag opportunity, Kerry number one Devon Burks getting down well to his left to push away Daniel O’Flaherty’s effort.

O’Flaherty and his midfield partner James McLaughlin, in particular, won plenty of ball in the middle third, while the running of Daniel Cox, who, despite wearing 15, roamed here, there and everywhere caused James Costello’s charges much bother.

The sides were deadlocked at 0-3 apiece 11 minutes in, but with four of the next five scores kicked by boys in maroon saw the westerners open up a three-point advantage. Nathan Grainger, Tomo Culhane (two frees), and Cian Hernon were all on target for Dónal Ó Fátharta’s side to leave the scoreboard reading 0-7 to 0-4 after 22 minutes.

Galway end Kerry's 34-game winning streak in minor football championship

A beautiful kick off the left from Jack O’Connor thereafter left two between them at the break and although Kerry moved in front early in the second period, they were unable to hold the inside lane all the way to the line.

Scorers for Galway: T Culhane (0-6, 0-4 frees); W Seoige, D Brady (0-2 each); C Hernon, N Grainger, D Cox, D Kennedy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: D Lynch, D Geaney, E O’Shea (0-3 each); J O’Connor (0-2); S O’Brien C Crowley (0-1 each).

Galway: D Halleran (Cortoon Shamrocks); J McGrath (Caherlistrane), R King (Clifden), L Tevnan (Northern Gaels); C Hernon (Bearna), E Fiorentini (St Michael’s), K O’Neill (Caherlistrane); J McLaughlin (Moycullen), D O’Flaherty (Salthill/Knocknacarra); E Nolan (Salthill/Knocknacarra), W Seoige (Naomh Anna Leitir Móir), D Brady (Corofin); N Grainger (Claregalway), T Culhane (Salthill/Knocknacarra), D Cox (Moycullen).

Subs: C Gallagher (St Michael’s) for O’Flaherty (39 mins); N Cunningham (St Gabriel’s) for Grainger (48); J Webb (Oughterard) for O’Neill (52); D Kennedy for Nolan (57)

Kerry: D Burns (Na Gaeil); L Chester (Austin Stacks), A Dineen (Rathmore), K O'Sullivan (Cromane); E O'Sullivan (Legion), A Curran (Austin Stacks), S O'Brien (Beaufort); C Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), R Collins (Gneeveguilla); G Hassett (Laune Rangers), C Crowley (Templenoe), D Lynch (Listowel); E O’Shea (Fossa), J O‘Connor (Beaufort), D Geaney (Dingle).

Subs: D O’Callaghan (Firies) for Crowley (39 mins); J Linehan (Churchill) for Lynch (45); K Goulding (Ballyduff) for O’Shea (55); T Ó hAiniféin (Na Gaeil) for Collins (58); R O’Grady (Legion) for Geaney (63).

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan).

READ MORE

Porter hoping versatility will help prop up World Cup bid

More on this topic

Ireland narrowly miss out on medals at World Junior Rowing ChampionshipsIreland narrowly miss out on medals at World Junior Rowing Championships

Cork film industry facing into unwanted funding dramaCork film industry facing into unwanted funding drama

England warm up for World Cup with convincing victory over WalesEngland warm up for World Cup with convincing victory over Wales

Sterling rout also means slide in Irish bank sharesSterling rout also means slide in Irish bank shares

GAAfootball

More in this Section

Rashford is ready to take on being one of Solskjaer’s leadersRashford is ready to take on being one of Solskjaer’s leaders

McIlroy in contention at The Northern Trust after two-shot penalty is rescindedMcIlroy in contention at The Northern Trust after two-shot penalty is rescinded

Jurgen Klopp rules Alisson out of Super Cup clash with ChelseaJurgen Klopp rules Alisson out of Super Cup clash with Chelsea

Mahrez was drug-tested this week to clear up medication uncertainty – GuardiolaMahrez was drug-tested this week to clear up medication uncertainty – Guardiola


Lifestyle

Playstival is the latest family festival to be launched this summer. Ciara McDonnell rounds up the child-focused events worth travelling for.The spectacular rise of the family festival

Pittsburgh is a city transformed and on the rise. Yet it still finds time to reflect on its fascinating history, writes Joe Leogue.Pittsburgh: A city reborn and reaching new highs

A dermatologist explains how to do some DIY skin mapping at home.Skin mapping: What is it and how can it transform your approach to skincare?

I would like to say I no longer panic at the thought of the dreaded back to school organisation.Lindsay Woods: I still panic at the dreaded back to school organisation

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »