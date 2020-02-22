Galway cruise past Leitrim to reach Connacht U20 final

Galway 1-12 - 0-2 Leitrim

After withstanding a determined first-half effort by Leitrim, Galway ran out easy winners in today’s Connacht U20 semi-final in Orchard Park, Elphin.

Aided by the breeze it still took Galway nine minutes to open their account with Alan Greene putting over a point and Mathew Tierney added another a minute later.

Leitrim’s Oisin McLoughlin halved Galway’s lead when he converted a 17th-minute free. The contest remained a low-scoring affair for the remainder of the half with Jack Glynn and Mathew Tierney (free) adding a point each for Galway.

Leitrim failed to raise another flag before the break and Galway went leading by 0–4 to 0–1 at half-time. Almost immediately after the restart Galway went further ahead with Conor Rafferty splitting the Leitrim posts with an effort from play.

Leitrim’s Tom Prior replied with a 36th-minute point but that proved to be his side’s last score of the game. Galway began to put more daylight between the sides with left-half-back Cathal Sweeney firing over two minutes later.

Galway extended their advantage over Leitrim to six points by the 40th minute thanks to Cian Monaghan and Cathal Sweeney who chipped in with a point each. With Leitrim only able to make a few forays into Galway territory that were easily snuffed out by the Tribesmen, the scoring action remained a one-way process.

Cathal Sweeney increased Galway lead with a well taken 42nd-minute point and when Mathew Colley fired to the Leitrim net shortly afterwards, the game was well and truly over as a contest.

The Galway men continued to be workmanlike in the game’s closing stages with Ryan Monaghan, Paul Kelly and sub Eoin Mannion adding a point each, to ensure their side’s place in next weekend’s Connacht final against Roscommon.