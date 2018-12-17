Galway clubs want answers

Unsupported expenses, unapproved credit card use and unaccounted for complimentary tickets are among the startling findings in the independent audit of the Galway County Board’s finances.

As disgruntled clubs are set to make their voices heard at county convention this evening, the Irish Examiner has seen the audit, which was last week described by county chairman Pat Kearney as “damning”.

Commissioned by the GAA’s Central Council, Mazars conducted a report on the back of an internal one completed by county treasurer Mike Burke, who took office last year.

The review did not extend to the Galway County Board’s financial statements as a whole but “agreed-upon-procedures” with the GAA so as to determine the processes and controls of the board. The processes that were reviewed were ticketing, gates, procure-to-pay, expense claim, credit card and treasury management, accounting for supporters clubs activities and sponsor contract management.

Among the 39 findings and adjoining recommendations, 17 were listed as being high risk issues: Reconciliation of ticket amounts received into office not reconciled daily.

No formal reconciliation of payments received per ticketing system and payments received per accounting system.

Inadequate documented policies and procedures in place regarding complimentary tickets.

No clear allocation of responsibility between accounts and ticketing for resolution of variances noted on ticket reconciliation.

No schedule of gate receipts matches maintained and monitored by accounts.

In a sample test, reconciliation sheets were not provided for all gate receipts and appropriate information not noted on reconciliation sheets in some instances.

Inadequate documentation of approval process for supplier invoices.

Some expense claims and supplier invoices not evidenced as reviewed prior to payment.

In some instances, appropriate expense claim forms were not used and reimbursed costs in expense claims not supported by receipts.

Ambiguity as to whether payments made are for bonuses or reimbursement of expenses.

Staff member able to prepare payroll file and make payment without secondary approval.

Absence of formal process of reconciliation, review and approval of credit card expenditure (in some cases credit card expenditure was not supported by receipts).

Electronic fund transfers of approximately €18,500 made without secondary approval.

Instances noted of signing of blank cheques.

Two bank accounts noted which relate to activities within Pearse Stadium and are not recorded on the accounting system.

GAA county finance manual is not being followed by accounts.

Senior management do not appear to proactively ensures that all required responsibilities are completed on a timely basis.

Among the low to medium risk concerns are the excessive €30,000 limit on the board’s credit card, which has since been cancelled and some sponsorship contracts not being signed by either the county board management or sponsor.

Meanwhile, Galway accrued almost €1.2million more in income this year from 2017, including an €187,000 improvement in gate receipts across the board. A deficit of €76,459 was recorded in contrast to a €83,696 surplus in 2017 although this past year’s figures included the €300,000-plus expense of the Galway senior hurlers’ team holiday and the county settling their €390,000 bill for their 2015 All-Ireland senior final tickets allocation as well as writing off €100,000 of bad debt.

The accounts also reflect a jump in the amount of money contributed to preparing county teams, €1,842,230 compared to €1,306,530 in 2017. The €500,000-plus increase reflects the advances of the Galway senior footballers, who reached an All-Ireland semi-final as well as the Division 1 final, as the senior hurlers reached a second consecutive final.

The remainder of the loan provided from Central Council to Galway in relation to the ill-fated Mountain South site outside Athenry stands at just over €2.5m, a contract which the the board executive hope to extend.

The €800,000 sale of the site had not been completed by the time the accounts were signed off.