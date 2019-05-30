Galway captain Comer to miss Connacht final

Galway football captain Damien Comer has admitted he won't be fit for the Connacht final next month and can't say for certain when he'll be available again.

The powerful full-forward suffered a fractured ankle while playing a charity soccer match on St Stephen's Day last winter.

He didn't undergo surgery until early March because of a delay in diagnosing the fracture, meaning he missed out on a potential extra seven weeks of recovery time.

Speaking at a SuperValu event to launch their 10th year as football Championship sponsors, Comer said the injury brought 'the worst pain I ever had' and revealed that it is still sore.

His best case scenario is that Galway beat Roscommon in the Connacht final on June 16 and that he returns for the Super 8s series of games but acknowledged there are no guarantees with the injury.

"I'm not giving myself a timeline, if I can get through it and there is no pain then I know I'll be ready to go," said Comer.

At the moment I'm working with the physios and they'll guide me as to how much I will do.

Asked if playing against Roscommon is unlikely having missed all of Galway's league campaign and their two Championship games to date, Comer said: "It probably is at this stage. I'd love to make it back and if things turn around in the next couple of weeks then maybe but at the moment I doubt it. I need to give it time."

Comer said the initial diagnosis of a grade one ligament tear failed to account for a bone fracture which only showed up following a rescan.

"The first scan didn't show up any fracture but I knew myself that there was something not right, it was the worst pain I ever had and I have twisted my ankle a few times," he said.

It could be your body saying you need a break too. I've been lucky with injuries but this is the worst one I've had. It's a matter of getting over it now. It's a bit frustrating, especially this time of year.

"It's hard enough during the league but when you see Championship being played you just want to be part of it. I have to bide my time and respect my body."