Galway and Limerick reveal teams ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland final

Galway and Limerick have both named their starting lineups ahead of this Sunday's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final at Croke Park.

Galway will be boosted by the return of Gearoid McInerney, who has recovered from injury and retakes his place at centre-back in the place of Niall Burke who drops to the bench in the Tribesmen's only change.

John Hanbury has also proved his fitness ahead of the decider and starts at cornerback.

Meanwhile, Limerick have named an unchanged side to the one which defeated Cork in the semi-finals.

The teams are as follows.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid; Sean Finn, Mike Casey, Richie English; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Dan Morrissey; Darragh O’Donovan, Cian Lynch; Gearoid Hegarty, Kyle Hayes, Tom Morrissey, Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan Graeme Mulcahy.

GALWAY: James Skehill, Adrian Tuohy, Daithi Burke, John Hanbury, Padraic Mannion, Gearoid McInerney, Aidan Harte, Johnny Coen, David Burke, Joseph Cooney, Joe Canning, Johnny Glynn, Conor Whelan, Conor Cooney, Cathal Mannion