Galway and Corofin stalwart Kieran Fitzgerald announces retirment from senior football

Galway and Corofin stalwart Kieran Fitzgerald announces retirment from senior football
Fitzgerald was on the last Galway team to claim the Sam Maguire Cup 19 years ago.
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Sunday, April 26, 2020 - 01:03 PM

Five-time All-Ireland winner Kieran Fitzgerald has retired from senior football after claiming his fourth club medal with Corofin in January.

The evergreen 39-year-old, who was on the last Galway team to claim the Sam Maguire Cup 19 years ago, was again part of the defence that helped to see off Kilcoo for the club’s historic three-in-a-row feat.

In a statement to the Tuam Herald, the 2001 All-Star confirmed he was stepping away from Kevin O’Brien’s senior team. As well as those All-Irelands, he claimed 14 county senior titles and seven Connacht crowns.

“It’s hard to put into words the enjoyment and satisfaction I have experienced while playing the sport I love for over 30 years," said Fitzgerald, who retired from inter-county football nine years ago.

It was an absolute honour to play for Corofin GAA Club and for Galway. Although we had ups and downs, I loved it and if I could do it all again - I would!

“I am continually overwhelmed and humbled by the support and goodwill I have received down through the years from all corners of the GAA community both in good times and bad.

“I want to thank all the great coaches I have had the pleasure to work with over the years, who guided me, mentored me and encouraged me to push myself to reach my potential.

"One man in particular stands out, Frank Morris. From my first days at U8s in Rusheens right up to the present day, Frank has left an indelible mark on me, both on and off the field. His legacy will live forever in Corofin GAA.

“I also want to thank Kevin O’Brien and his management team, who worked so tirelessly and selflessly over the last number of years in facilitating us to fulfil our dreams of achieving the ultimate in club football.

"Also, the officers at Corofin GAA, led by chairman, Michael Ryder, who have always looked after us so well.

“I want to thank our medical team, David Hanly and his team at Galway Sports Medicine, our team doctor Mark Heneghan and Dr Éanna Falvey at SSC (Santry Sports Clinic) – who undoubtedly prolonged my career longer than I could have ever imagined.

“I want to thank my wife Emer, my parents and my family who have all travelled this bumpy road with me along the way. They have always picked me up after so many lows and I owe them a huge debt of gratitude.

I am just so happy we could all share and experience some really great days also.

“To my teammates, the memories of standing arm-in-arm in the warm-up area underneath the Hogan Stand, with a feeling of total contentment and togetherness, after achieving our ultimate goals will be my most abiding memory and they are the ones I will miss the most.

“Finally, the GAA is my identity and it’s embedded in my DNA. I look forward to repaying the faith that Corofin GAA Club invested in me over the years, and in whatever way I can assist the next generation in making their dreams become a reality too, I will.”

