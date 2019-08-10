News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Gaelic Players Association may go after gate receipts in new deal

Gaelic Players Association may go after gate receipts in new deal
Paul Flynn
By Paul Keane
Saturday, August 10, 2019 - 06:25 AM

Gaelic Players Association chief executive Paul Flynn has not ruled out seeking a portion of GAA gate receipts to fund the players body. The GPA’s three-year funding arrangement with the GAA runs out in October and Flynn confirmed talks over a fresh agreement are ongoing.

The GPA secured a historic €6.2m-per-year deal for 2017-19 with at least €2.5m of ‘core funding’ to be sourced directly from GAA commercial revenue. That was a groundbreaking development and the next step could be to demand a slice of gate receipts, in line with how various other player bodies are funded.

Asked specifically about moving for a percentage of gate receipts, Flynn said: “I think what’s critically important is that we have enough funding to support the demands that the players present to us. Whatever way that funding comes, we’re very open minded, whether it be coming from commercial revenue, whether it be coming from ticket prices, we’re agnostic to that.

The most important element is that the price that players are paying to fill stadiums, to generate revenue for the GAA, you’re asking that they’re supported.

"If we talk about expenses, for instance, and people think all inter-county players are in receipt of expenses and a nutrition allowance, and by the book they are, but they’re not getting paid the right expenses at all times. They’re not getting paid them in a timely fashion.

“So one of the main things that I would be very strong on is that players get paid their expenses, month to month, and that they’re not paying a price to play, that they’re at least getting their costs reimbursed.

“That’s a really important item from our own perspective. If that’s paid by whatever shape or form, through the revenue that’s generated by the inter-county game, we’re agnostic to that.”

Under the 2017-19 deal, the GPA was guaranteed 15% of GAA commercial revenue, or €2.5m, whichever was the higher figure.

GAA commercial revenue rose in 2018, resulting in a €2.8m payment to the GPA, though gate receipts fell. Flynn shrugged at the suggestion it would be a giant break from tradition to cut the GPA in on gate receipts.

“Look, there’s many things (with) the way they want to go, from our perspective it’s around just getting the funding, where it comes from is secondary,” said Flynn.

READ MORE

'Free of charge; free entry, free entertainment': Annual Puck Fair takes place this weekend

More on this topic

Harte plots and plans to crack another Kingdom puzzleHarte plots and plans to crack another Kingdom puzzle

William Hill hit by US costs and UK regulationsWilliam Hill hit by US costs and UK regulations

O’Dwyer wants to keep Rebel rising rolling into SeptemberO’Dwyer wants to keep Rebel rising rolling into September

Costello: Another few gears left in KerryCostello: Another few gears left in Kerry

More in this Section

Former Derry under age star promoted to senior Aussie Rules squad in first season Former Derry under age star promoted to senior Aussie Rules squad in first season

Man Utd boss happy with his summer’s work as he looks ahead without LukakuMan Utd boss happy with his summer’s work as he looks ahead without Lukaku

Joe Schmidt absence has not affected Ireland preparation – Jordi MurphyJoe Schmidt absence has not affected Ireland preparation – Jordi Murphy

Newcastle boss Bruce hopes returning striker Andy Carroll can recapture best formNewcastle boss Bruce hopes returning striker Andy Carroll can recapture best form


Lifestyle

Time to dig out your old cowboy hat, because you’re going to need it.These are the fashion trends that are going to be big, according to Copenhagen Fashion Week

Katie Wright asks skincare pros for their handy tips.Seven ways to keep your hands looking youthful, according to experts

The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in the tourist trap that is Temple Bar, writes Caroline O’Donoghue.Raising the bar: The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in Temple Bar

Claire Spreadbury catches up with relationship expert Lucy Beresford, who reveals the importance of making time for each other.Ask an expert: How can we keep our relationship strong after having children?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »