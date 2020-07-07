News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
GAA's Management Committee to retain emergency powers

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 06:59 PM

The GAA have confirmed that its Management Committee (Coiste Bainistí) will retain emergency powers until August 27 at least.

In April, a Special Congress was convened where delegates voted to give Congress authority for an initial period of 12 weeks.

However, it wasn’t until May 22 that Coiste Bainistí required that it was necessary to invoke those measures.

On June 4, Central Council gave the go-ahead for Management Committee to assume those powers for a 12-week period, which elapses on August 27. However, Central Council can extend them in periods of eight weeks after that.

The proposal to transfer such authority was put forward to so as to allow the GAA react quicker to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Connacht GAA secretary John Prenty has confirmed the province’s €3 million air dome playing facility in Mayo will be close to completion by the end of the month. The inflated covering is expected to be installed in the next three to four weeks at the Connacht GAA centre of excellence in Bekan.

The lockdown meant a slight delay in the construction of the unique all-weather complex, which incorporates the dome which is 150m x 100 metres and 26m high, a full-size pitch, and gym.

TOPIC: GAA

