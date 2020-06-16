News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
GAA's Cúl Camps will go ahead this summer

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 06:10 PM

Kellogg's GAA Cúl Camps 2020

The GAA Cúl Camps will proceed this summer - but details regarding 'safety protocols' have yet to be confirmed.

A GAA statement released this afternoon confirmed the camps - which last year attracted 156,000 children between the ages of six and 13 to 1,250 centres around the country - will commence from July 20.

Croke Park will publish the full list of confirmed camp venues next Monday, at which point booking will reopen.

It remains to be seen if this green lighting of camps nationwide will draw a u-turn from the many clubs who stated in recent weeks they would not be hosting a camp in 2020 because of the challenges posed by social distancing guidelines and sanitizing requirements.

Over half of the 122 Cork clubs who ran a camp last year had said they would not be doing so this summer, but they have been informed by coaching personnel in the county that they can re-register to host a camp despite their earlier stance.

The numbers attending camps will be capped, with “details on specific camp safety protocols” to be shared with those who register for a camp from next week onward.

“To allow for all health and safety measures, capacity at certain camp locations and venues may be reduced this year and, in some instances, demand for places will outstrip availability. Early booking is strongly advised,” read the GAA statement.

For the 4,000-plus people who had pre-registered for the 2020 camps, they have been presented with three options; a full refund, a delivery of kit and a refund of the remaining amount, or a place at one of the rescheduled camps.

Said GAA President John Horan: “We were determined to run the camps this year and while they have to be organised differently, I hope the essence of what they represent will still shine through."

A new GAA Cúl Camp television program - produced by Nemeton TV and to be aired on TG4 - will get kids warmed up from June 29.

The series, which will run for three weeks, will include skills, drills, games, nutrition, and wellness segments from Cork’s 18-time All-Ireland medal winner Rena Buckley, Dublin hurler Liam Rushe, and former Donegal footballer Kevin Cassidy.

TOPIC: GAA

