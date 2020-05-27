GAA working on roadmap to safely reopen pitches, director general says

A GAA roadmap pertaining to the reopening of club grounds will be drawn up in the coming weeks, but it remains unclear if pitches will remain shut until July 20.

GAA director general Tom Ryan said today the association's Covid-19 advisory group is mapping out a "safe" and "controlled" reopening of GAA pitches.

He added that it is "important" club grounds are reopened but did not specify if this would take place before Croke Park's slated date of July 20.

"GAA clubs are part of communities all around the country, so in almost every case they are more than just football and hurling pitches. The committee rooms are used by all manner of organisations and friends of the association," Ryan said.

"Pitches are used by people for all manner of things, be it going for a walk or going for a puck around or whatever. That is important, and it is important we get back to using our facilities for those purposes, as well, but it has to be done in a controlled way.

"It has to be done in a safe way," Ryan insisted.

"The overriding thing all the time is safety. It has to be done in a safe way. The [Covid-19 advisory] group is going to help us with regard to how we might tackle that and how we might embark upon that.

That very, very definitely will be part of the little roadmap that we'll map out for the association and for clubs over the course of the next few weeks.

Ryan said it remains the GAA's intention to stage Cúl Camps this summer.

"We are in a very uncertain environment at the moment. We can't guarantee anything. I can't say to you here and now that yes, they are going to happen, but if you saw the sheer amount of energy and work that people in charge of putting them together are putting in to literally give us a chance of staging them, it is humbling and it is really impressive.

If we get a chance at all and if the authorities tell us that it is safe to go ahead with them, we will be ready to do them.

"Quite apart from the senior championships and so on, the Cúl Camps are a huge element of everybody's summer in Ireland, so it would be lovely to think we can get them undertaken. We'll make every effort to make sure we can, but it is only honest to say we are working on a few contingency plans just in case."