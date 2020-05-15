News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
GAA will consider easing access to club grounds

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Friday, May 15, 2020 - 05:26 PM

Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The GAA are believed to be giving serious consideration to ease access to club grounds before July 20 but not for playing purposes.

In discussions on the organisation’s Covid-19 advisory group, the idea of opening pitches before the beginning of phase four in the Government’s roadmap to reopening society was raised.

However, officials believe moving towards that needs to be incremental and opening up walkways around pitches would be a start.

Speaking to BBC Northern Ireland earlier this week, GAA president John Horan said: “I understand where people are coming from and we are conscious of people's wellbeing. If there is one first step that we may make in terms of loosening things up it may well be that people will be allowed access to grounds for restricted periods of time under supervision, though with no ball activity.

"If there are walkways available then the elderly in the community could go down at a particular time of the day and have a period to exercise. Then later in the day other people could do the grounds for exercise.

"If there was some structure on it then that could be reasonable, though all of these things are very fluid. That is why we are constantly in touch with each other to review the situation."

Earlier this week, it was reported that the GAA will be approaching the Irish government for financial assistance and Horan has confirmed they will also make contact with the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Without gate receipts, the GAA have been compelled to take temporary wage cuts ranging from 20% this month to 40% next month. 

On Sunday, Horan revealed that the GAA will lose out on €50 million should there be no games at all this year. However, he believes that figure could be exceeded: “The figures are large and they may even be larger than the €50m discussed the other night.”

