GAA to seek more Covid-19 answers from Government

For the second time in the space of seven days, the GAA are expecting to seek clarification from the Government regarding a newspaper report about a return to Gaelic games activity.

After Minister for Health Simon Harris last week said “mass gatherings” were unlikely for the remainder of 2020, another article in the Sunday Independent has claimed that the Government are considering the establishment of a Covid-19 testing regime to allow inter-county panels to return to training.

First mentioned in RTÉ’s Your Politics podcast on Friday, the idea has been floated in the Department of Transport, Tourism, and Sport.

A Government source told the newspaper: “It might mean the GAA having a stringent testing regime to test inter-county panels so they could return to training. It’s something we have spoken about that could work. The priority has to be people at risk but if we got to a point where we had mass testing it might work.”

Although quoted in the piece, the GAA are not aware of any plan while the Gaelic Players Association, who would require the support of their members for it to go ahead, only learned of the proposal over the weekend. After admitting surprise at how the comments were conveyed, the GAA sought clarification from the Department of Health and it is anticipated they will follow up with department officials on this latest report.

As the Government ramps up testing, Thurles Sarsfields GAA club have advised members that Semple Stadium is likely to be used as a drive-thru testing facility this week after the venue had been made available last month.

The club posted on their social media platforms: “We have been informed that Covid-19 testing may commence in Semple Stadium during the next few days.

“The HSE have requested voluntary stewards to supervise the movement and parking of cars. This may suit clubs or individuals in close proximity to Thurles. Any names received will be forwarded to the HSE who will set up a rota system.”

Meanwhile, the inter-county footballer reported to have failed a drugs test following an Allianz League game in February is believed to be from a lower-division team. The Sunday Independent reported yesterday that the player in question is in his 30s and has left his team’s WhatsApp group.

Part of the €3m in government grants inter-county GAA players receive every year is contingent on them presenting for tests at games, training sessions and possibly at home. An ESRI report last year revealed that less than one in four players (23%) reported being tested for banned substances.