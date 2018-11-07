Home»Sport

GAA to scrap restriction on new kick-out rule

Wednesday, November 07, 2018 - 11:56 AM
By Stephen Barry

The GAA are reportedly set to scrap part of an experimental rule change to Gaelic football designed to allow only four players in midfield to contest a kick-out.

The proposals, issued last month, include a restriction on consecutive handpasses, an expansion of the mark, a sin-bin and a forward-only rule for most sideline kicks.

However, the kick-out rule, which has been tested in early-season college games, has been deemed unworkable without slowing the game to a standstill, according to an Irish Sun report.

Instead, a simplified experimental change will be proposed, which forces kick-outs to travel past the 45m line - effectively an extension of the existing 21m rule.

Goalies will be allowed to take kick-outs from the 21m line, as opposed to the 13m line.

There will be no restriction on where players can line up for those kick-outs.

It's planned that the rules will be trialled on an experimental basis during the 2019 Football League and then be considered for approval for the 2020 Championship.


