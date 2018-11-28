Home»sport

GAA to review experimental football rules before the league amid GPA opposition

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 - 05:08 PM
By Stephen Barry

The GAA have said that the proposed experimental football rules will be reviewed after the pre-season competitions before being trialled in the National League.

The decision to hold a trial during the League was reportedly opposed by the GPA. They were angry at the lack of consultation with players, despite their President David Collins being on the nine-person Standing Committee on the Playing Rules which made the recommendations.

The proposed handpass rule is widely opposed by players, according to the GPA

A GPA survey reported that 96% of players were against restricting the handpass to a maximum of three in succession and 63% were opposed to the forward-only sideline kick, although there was support for the sin bin (63%) and expanded mark (54%).

GPA representatives, including CEO Paul Flynn, met with GAA President John Horan and other officials at Croke Park today. They received clarification that the January 19 meeting of the GAA's Ard Chomhairle will provide a platform to review the proposals before the League begins on January 26.

The GPA also agreed to continue to liaise with the Standing Committee on the Playing Rules between now and January as the initial trial commences next month.


